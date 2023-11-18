Kylie Jenner's Diva Ways Exposed: Reality Star Has Been 'a Nightmare for Contractors' as She Builds New Home
Diva alert! Kylie Jenner is bringing her boss lady energy to the table when it comes to the building of her lavish new home.
The 26-year-old has reportedly been a "nightmare for contractors" working on her ginormous mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif., a source recently spilled to a news publication.
"It’s common for homeowners to change their minds about things during construction, but Kylie does it constantly," the insider complained, noting, "she asks for features that will cause expensive delays or probably never get past inspection."
One example of a crazy feature Jenner is insisting be built into her mega-mansion is "the new indoor go-kart track she decided she wants installed for her kids," the confidante revealed.
The makeup mogul additionally asked for an even bigger pool than the one she currently has, however, expert contractors informed her that was impossible because her five-acre property could not accommodate it.
But Jenner wouldn't take no for an answer, telling her workers to "figure out a way to make it work," according to the source.
The brunette bombshell's home has been years in the making, as she first purchased the land in 2020 for $15 million, with construction beginning early the following year, according to a second news outlet.
The reality star's estate will reportedly have 15 bedrooms, an infinity pool, an underground garage and a sports court.
Jenner's Hidden Hill's residence will be located in the same gated community as her mom, Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, as well as her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian.
In a recent interview, Kim opened up about how grateful she is to have her famous family living so close to her, as OK! previously reported.
"I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins' houses," the SKIMS founder detailed of her four children — North West, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.
Basically, Kim's kids can hang out with Rob's daughter, Dream, 7, Kylie's daughter, Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 1, as well as Khloé's daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, whenever they'd like!
Plus, Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, Reign, 8, and her newborn son are nearby in Calabasas.
In Touch spoke to a source about Jenner's "nightmare" home construction project, while TMZ reported details about Jenner purchasing the property.