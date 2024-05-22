'You Are Pathetic': Eric Trump Ridiculed for Confusing Crowd of Joe Biden Motorcade Onlookers With Daddy Donald's Supporters

Several users on X took the opportunity to dogpile on the former first son by telling him to "coordinate" with his dad before posting.

One critic shared Eric's comments in a post that read, "You are pathetic and a liar. Not one of them is holding a Trump flag, chanting his name or wearing a red KKK hat. This crowd is from President Biden’s visit to NY in April."

Another person commented, "HAHAHAHAHAHA This is TYPICAL NY! When they see someone in a motorcade, they do this no matter WHO it is! If it was really Trumpers, where's the hats and flags??? Eric, you may fool those who do not live in NY."

A third user joked, "Posting the crowd from President Biden’s visit to NYC in April and falsely claiming it’s from today is exactly what Trump and MAGAts are all about. Lying is all they have. They live in a fantasy world."