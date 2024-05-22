'You Are Pathetic': Eric Trump Ridiculed for Confusing Crowd of Joe Biden Motorcade Onlookers With Daddy Donald's Supporters
Former First Son Eric Trump was mocked on X, formerly known as Twitter, after he confused a large crowd of New York onlookers standing at President Joe Biden's motorcade blockade with his father's supporters.
Donald Trump's son shared a clip of someone driving down a blocked-off Manhattan road with hundreds of people behind a fence taking videos with their phones.
He posted the clip in a post that read, "It was a beautiful scene pulling back up to Trump Tower! Such unbelievable love!" However, no one in the video was seen wearing a Trump hat, merch or flag.
Several online sleuths even pointed out that many of the crowd seemed to be annoyed by the inconvenience of the blockade.
Several users on X took the opportunity to dogpile on the former first son by telling him to "coordinate" with his dad before posting.
One critic shared Eric's comments in a post that read, "You are pathetic and a liar. Not one of them is holding a Trump flag, chanting his name or wearing a red KKK hat. This crowd is from President Biden’s visit to NY in April."
Another person commented, "HAHAHAHAHAHA This is TYPICAL NY! When they see someone in a motorcade, they do this no matter WHO it is! If it was really Trumpers, where's the hats and flags??? Eric, you may fool those who do not live in NY."
A third user joked, "Posting the crowd from President Biden’s visit to NYC in April and falsely claiming it’s from today is exactly what Trump and MAGAts are all about. Lying is all they have. They live in a fantasy world."
As OK! previously reported, the second eldest Trump son was recently mocked for claiming 100,000 people came to his father's rally in New Jersey on May 11.
"They wanna take my father down in New York. They wanna do it civilly, they wanna do it criminally, they wanna do it in Georgia, they want to try to do it in Washington, D.C.," Eric, 40, said on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle.
"When you see Wildwood on Saturday, where he has 100,000 people show up. 100,000 people," he claimed. "I mean, Bruce Springsteen can’t pull half of that amount!"
According to Real Clear Politics, a recent Siena poll from May revealed Biden was polling at 47 percent and Trump was polling at 38 percent in New York.