'The Whole Family Is Melting Down': Eric Trump Trashed for Claiming the Democratic Party Will 'Raid Barron's Room and Go Through His Underwear'
Eric Trump made a bizarre claim in a new Newsmax interview.
“If you get in the way of the Democratic Party ... they will target you, they will come after you and they will try and destroy your life. It’s rape & pillage. They will burn down the street. They will go after your kids — raid Barron’s room, go through his underwear," he claimed.
Of course, people couldn't get over that Trump, 39, would drag his family into the conversation.
One person wrote, "Poor guy. Still trying to impress Daddie Dearest," while another said, "The whole family is melting down."
A third person joked about Special Counsel Jack Smith, who indicted Donald Trump for having classified documents in his home after leaving the White House, writing, "Eric Trump telling Jack Smith where to look for more classified documents."
A fourth stated, "Wow, excessive if true."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, was arrested and indicted this week in Miami, Fla., for violating a section in the Espionage Act.
However, after the ordeal, Trump played it cool and attempted to explain why he had boxes in his home to begin with.
“Because the sham indictment put forward by the Biden administration included staged photographs of boxes at Mar-a-Lago, many people have asked me why I had these boxes,” Donald said in a speech at Bedminster, N.J., on Tuesday, June 13.
"The answer, in addition to having every right under the Presidential Records Act, is that these boxes were containing all types of personal belongings. Many, many things. Shirts and shoes and everything. As can be seen in the picture, where someone — not me, I wonder who it might have been — dumped one of the very neatly arranged boxes all over the floor, they were full of newspapers, press clippings, thousands of pictures, thousands and thousands of White House pictures. The White House photographers — some are with us today — they took so many pictures and we saved all of them and they were in those boxes. Clothing, memorabilia, and much, much more," he continued.