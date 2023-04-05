Eric Trump & Wife Enjoyed Lavish Dinner Out With Pals Weekend Before Daddy Donald's Arrest
While Donald Trump was getting ready to surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Court, his son Eric was preparing for a wild night out with friends.
Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, had a night on the town over the weekend after the former POTUS was indicted last week regarding an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 made to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Trying to let out some steam before his dad was arraigned on Tuesday, April 4 — during which he pleaded "not guilty" to 34 counts of falsifying business records — the couple, along with eight other guests, dined at Blackbird Modern Asian in Jupiter, Fla., on Saturday, April 1.
The party-of-ten reportedly arrived around 9 p.m. local time, where they were then seated in the same room as Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto.
“Neither table acknowledged the other,” the insider told a news outlet, as the famed NBA player and his wife were celebrating her 45th birthday.
After a weekend of fun, Eric, 39, and Lara, 40, were back to work, showing up for Donald to serve as a united front.
After Donald's arraignment in New York City, he returned to his Mar-a-Lago estate and addressed the nation. With Eric and Lara beside him — while his wife, Melania, and daughter Ivanka were nowhere to be found — Trump told his supporters: "We have to save our country."
"Never thought a thing like this could happen in America," he continued his rant before declaring: "Our country is going to hell."
"Our elections are like those of a third world country. Beginning with the radical left, Alvin Bragg of New York, campaigned that he was going to get President Trump," 45 seethed, referring to the district attorney. "I am going to get him! He didn't know a thing about me. He was campaigning. As it turns out, everyone who looked at this crime said there is no crime and that it should have never been brought. The most embarrassing time in our country's history."
Though Ivanka was MIA from her dad's important moment, she visited Donald on Sunday, April 2, at his Mar-a-Lago estate and publicly shared her love for the disgraced man following the grand jury's decision to indict him.
“I love my father and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both," she shared. "I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”
