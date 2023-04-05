Eric Trump & Wife Enjoyed Lavish Dinner Out With Pals Weekend Before Daddy Donald's Arrest

Trying to let out some steam before his dad was arraigned on Tuesday, April 4 — during which he pleaded "not guilty" to 34 counts of falsifying business records — the couple, along with eight other guests, dined at Blackbird Modern Asian in Jupiter, Fla., on Saturday, April 1.

The party-of-ten reportedly arrived around 9 p.m. local time, where they were then seated in the same room as Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto.

“Neither table acknowledged the other,” the insider told a news outlet, as the famed NBA player and his wife were celebrating her 45th birthday.