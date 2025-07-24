Erik Menendez Suffers 'Complications' During Surgery for 'Serious Medical Condition' Ahead of Prison Resentencing

Erik's wife, Tammi Menendez, provided an update on her husband's health after his lawyer Mark Geragos' announcement, revealing the convicted murderer underwent a second surgery on Wednesday, July 23, which was "successful."

"He will need a third surgery which will hopefully happen soon. Because Erik is in prison there are a lot of complications and delays with surgery," she explained. "Tonight he remains nauseous and in pain, however he is recovering from surgery."

"We thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. Complications happen in surgery, but this is a very stressful time for us. Additionally, we are grateful to the CRT custody and medical staff who did their best during this difficult situation," Tammi concluded.