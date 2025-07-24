Erik Menendez Suffers 'Complications' During Surgery for 'Serious Medical Condition' Ahead of Prison Resentencing
Erik Menendez's health woes have started to overshadow his potential prison release next month.
The infamous criminal — who has spent the past 35 years in jail for murdering his parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989 alongside his brother, Lyle — has undergone two surgeries for a "serious medical condition," his attorney revealed earlier this week.
Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi Gives Update on His Health
Erik's wife, Tammi Menendez, provided an update on her husband's health after his lawyer Mark Geragos' announcement, revealing the convicted murderer underwent a second surgery on Wednesday, July 23, which was "successful."
"He will need a third surgery which will hopefully happen soon. Because Erik is in prison there are a lot of complications and delays with surgery," she explained. "Tonight he remains nauseous and in pain, however he is recovering from surgery."
"We thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. Complications happen in surgery, but this is a very stressful time for us. Additionally, we are grateful to the CRT custody and medical staff who did their best during this difficult situation," Tammi concluded.
Erik Menendez's Lawyer Fights for 'Medical Furlough'
Tammi's update comes just one day after Erik's attorney revealed his health battle to the public during an interview on TMZ Live.
While sharing only minimal details about Erik's medical condition, Mark said he was asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to release his client on "medical furlough" immediately.
"Erik is having a serious medical condition right now," the legal professional confirmed. "He’s being treated right now. I’ll leave it at that. It’s a serious condition and he needs to be out so he can focus on the hearing."
The Menendez family has not provided specific information regarding what Erik is battling, however, a source told TMZ Erik has allegedly been undergoing treatment for kidney stones.
Mark mentioned Gov. Newsom has the ability to warrant Erik's prison release "with one stroke of the pen," as he insisted it's "called for" so the 54-year-old could get the proper treatment, care and rest he needs ahead of his resentencing hearing next month.
"That is the appropriate thing to do going into this," the attorney declared.
Mark was asked if Erik's condition was "life-threatening," to which he replied: "Hopefully not."
Erik and Lyle Menendez May Soon Be Free
Erik and Lyle, 57, could be released from prison as soon as next month after spending the past three and a half decades behind bars.
The siblings were 18 and 21, respectively, when they fatally gunned down their mom and dad inside of the family's Beverly Hills home in August 1989.
Erik and Lyle have long argued that they killed their parents out of fear of being murdered themselves after threatening to come forward about their dad's alleged sexual abuse. The brothers claimed Jose began molesting them at the age of 6, with it lasting through their teenage years.