or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Erik Menendez
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

Erik Menendez Says Wife Tammi Helped Him Survive Prison by Showing He Was 'Capable of Being Loved': 'I Began to Heal'

Photo of Erik and Tammi Menendez.
Source: @therealtammimenendez/Instagram

Erik Menendez married his wife, Tammi, from behind bars in June 1999.

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Erik Menendez isn't sure what kind of prisoner he would have turned out to be if he hadn't married his wife, Tammi, in June 1999.

During an appearance on the Thursday, February 20, episode of TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast with his brother, Lyle, Erik opened up about the growth he experienced throughout the nearly 35 years he's spent behind bars since the Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989.

Article continues below advertisement
erik menendez wife tammi helped survive prison capable being loved
Source: @seterikmenendezfree/Instagram

Erik Menendez is a father figure to his wife Tammi's daughter Talia.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I first came to prison, I wasn’t just sentenced to prison. I was sentenced to prison to never see my brother again, to never have a hope for freedom," Erik, 54, explained after spending his first 21 years incarcerated at a separate jail than Lyle, 57. "I had to defend myself in a very violent Level 4 — which is considered a maximum security prison — where I didn’t know anyone and I’m 600 miles away from any place that I’d ever really been to."

Erik's early years in prison left him feeling "very alone and afraid," as he admitted: "It was hard for me. I faced a lot of bullying and trauma. It was a dangerous environment. Fortunately, I had the love of a woman that came into my life and brought a little precious daughter."

Article continues below advertisement
erik menendez wife tammi helped survive prison capable being loved
Source: @therealtammimenendez/Instagram

Erik Menendez and his wife, Tammi, formed a romantic connection through writing letters to one another.

Article continues below advertisement

The younger Menendez brother formed a romantic connection with Tammi after she began writing letters to him. He later became a stepfather to his wife's daughter, Talia, whom she shared with her late husband.

Talia was only 9 months old when her biological dad, Chuck, died by suicide two days after turning himself into police for allegedly raping Tammi's teenage daughter, beginning when she was 15 years old.

MORE ON:
Erik Menendez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
erik menendez wife tammi helped survive prison capable being loved
Source: MEGA

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted in 1996 of the 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty.

Article continues below advertisement

In search of comfort, Tammi reached out to Erik — who was in the midst of dealing with his own trauma after murdering his parents as a result of his father allegedly sexually abusing him and Lyle starting at the age of 6.

"I began to experience fatherhood and growth and I began to heal a lot of the self-hate and self-loathing that I dealt with all of my life," Erik continued regarding the joy Tammi brought him. "When I came to prison, I didn’t come to prison healed. I came to prison dealing with the traumatic wounds of my past and the tragic crime that resulted. I had to face all of those truths and journey through that dark place of prison."

Article continues below advertisement
erik menendez wife tammi helped survive prison capable being loved
Source: MEGA

Erik Menendez said his wife, Tammi, is one of the main reasons he has made it through nearly 35 years behind bars.

"A lot of my freedom came from understanding that I’m actually someone that is capable of being loved and that I deserve love," he confessed. "I’m striving to be a good person. I’m striving to be a better person every day and I want to be a person that my family can be proud of for certain. I want my daughter to be proud of me and my wife to be proud of me and my extended family to be proud of me and my brother to be proud of me."

While it was "very, very difficult" for Erik to make it through each day, he shared: "When I began to really work on myself and realize that I’m not flawed and that there isn’t something inherently wrong with me, then light began to open up."

"I began to love myself again. That frankly is what has given me hope. For people that are victims of severe childhood trauma, we live in the shadows and in this inner pain and in this silence where we have self-humiliation, self-condemnation and self-loathing," Erik concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.