Erik Menendez Says Wife Tammi Helped Him Survive Prison by Showing He Was 'Capable of Being Loved': 'I Began to Heal'

"A lot of my freedom came from understanding that I’m actually someone that is capable of being loved and that I deserve love," he confessed. "I’m striving to be a good person. I’m striving to be a better person every day and I want to be a person that my family can be proud of for certain. I want my daughter to be proud of me and my wife to be proud of me and my extended family to be proud of me and my brother to be proud of me."

While it was "very, very difficult" for Erik to make it through each day, he shared: "When I began to really work on myself and realize that I’m not flawed and that there isn’t something inherently wrong with me, then light began to open up."

"I began to love myself again. That frankly is what has given me hope. For people that are victims of severe childhood trauma, we live in the shadows and in this inner pain and in this silence where we have self-humiliation, self-condemnation and self-loathing," Erik concluded.