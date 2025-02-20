Erik Menendez Recalls Being 'Violently' Attacked in Prison During Joint Interview With Brother Lyle From Behind Bars

Erik and Lyle Menendez seem to have found peace during their roughly 35 years behind bars — but the early days were far from easy.

During a guest appearance on a recent episode of TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast, the siblings, who were convicted in 1996 of the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, reflected on their time in prison ahead of their upcoming resentencing hearing.