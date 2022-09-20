Khloé Kardashian & Dorit Kemsley's Hairstylist Justine Marjan Dishes On Creating Iconic Looks For Reality Television

"With all of my clients, it just comes down to having a good foundation," Marjan dishes about the key to prepping a star. "Using the right products, depending on the look that we're doing, having fun with it and prepping the hair to protect it from heat since they're always styling their hair so much."

"I love Keratin Smooth Keratin Infusing Smoothing Serum. It's one of my favorites and it's great for preventing humidity and adding shine to the hair," she says. "You can use it after you style too, as it adds a little shine and gloss on the hair. Also using hairspray, I love hairspray. That's probably the number one product in my kit."