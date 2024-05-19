What Is Eva Mendes' Net Worth? See How the Actress Made Her Millions Before Ditching Hollywood

With this arrangement in their family, the Notebook alum, 43, is able to film while Mendes keeps an eye on their kiddos. "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here,'" she explained.

Although their dynamic may seem old-fashioned, Mendes has never harbored resentment toward Gosling for keeping his acting career going. "I've never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be. But unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one Ryan!" she gushed.