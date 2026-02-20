Ex-Prince Andrew Could Flee the Country and Move to China to Escape Charges After Arrest, Biographer Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Though Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from custody after his Thursday, February 19, arrest, the ex-royal could still be in a world of trouble — which is why people are wondering if he'll try to flee the country. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie talked about Andrew's future in a new interview with NewsNation, noting the scandal is "uncharted territory" for the British monarchy.

Could Andrew Flee the Country?

Source: mega Royal biographer Andrew Lownie believes it's possible that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could flee the country to escape any charges after his recent arrest.

"The last thing the royal family want is a trial. But if they were seen to have abetted an escape, they would be in even more trouble," the author shared. "So, they’re between a rock and a hard place."

As OK! reported, Andrew was arrested due to being accused of misconduct while in public office, as it was alleged that while he was working as a trade envoy for the U.K., he passed along confidential information to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. When it comes to where the London native could go, Lownie said, "The question is whether rulers in Middle Eastern countries, who want to keep in with the main royal family, would really be prepared to give him refuge." "He’s still very matey with people in China, and I think that’s a certain possibility," the writer admitted.

Where Is Sarah Ferguson?

Source: mega Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has been in hiding and hasn't commented on her ex's arrest.

While the former Duke of York is still home for now, the whereabouts of his supportive ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, remain unknown. "It’s a big mystery where Sarah is. Whether she’s still in Doha, or whether she’s now so worried that she may be arrested — or at least interviewed — that she’s gone into hiding somewhere, we just don’t know," he spilled. "I suspect she’s in hiding and is not going to pop up for a long time."

King Charles Speaks Out on Andrew's Arrest

Source: mega King Charles said authorities will have 'full support and cooperation' from the royal family regarding the investigation.

On the other hand, Andrew's brother King Charles hasn't shied away from facing the music, releasing a statement after his disgraced sibling's arrest. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Source: mega Andrew denied allegations that he slept with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.