or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew Faces Fresh Blow as He Surrenders Gun License to Police Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is not longer a prince or the Duke of York.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is not longer a prince or the Duke of York.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew won't be able to "pew pew" his little pistol so freely anymore.

The ex-Duke of York, 65, suffered another blow, as he has given up his gun license to the police amid his recent scandals.

Article continues below advertisement

Randy Andy Can't Shoot His Guns Without Another Licensed Owner Present

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Ex-Prince Andrew was seen in the latest Epstein files dump.
Source: DOJ/House Oversight Committee

Ex-Prince Andrew was seen in the latest Epstein files dump.

Andrew surrendered the piece of paper when the cops stopped by his Royal Lodge home at Windsor.

“On November 19, firearms licensing officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his sixties voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate," a Metropolitan police rep told The Sun.

“The certificate was surrendered, and we will not be commenting any further at this stage," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Ex-Prince Andrew can't shoot his guns without another person present.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew can't shoot his guns without another person present.

While Andrew will still have some access to his shotguns, he can only use them when accompanied by another licensed gun owner.

A source told The Sun how the cops' recent visit to his home regarding the guns could simply be because he will soon be vacating the property.

“It is also a factor that he is due to be moving soon — and gun license holders have to inform authorities how their weapons would be kept at new addresses," they said. “He will now not be able to do things like use guns on his own or even transport them unless he is under strict supervision. It is a real blow to him.”

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Reportedly Had Relations With Andrew

image of Jeffrey Epstein had a deep friendship with the former Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein had a deep friendship with the former Prince Andrew.

To make matters worse, King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal rank and titles back in October. The monarch 77, also evicted him from Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2004.

Andrew will be moving, along with his teddy bears, into the royal family's winter abode, Sandringham Estate, early next year.

Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has caused immense backlash in recent years. The dead pedophile and the royal crossed many, many paths throughout the years, with Andrew reportedly having relationships with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

image of The infamous photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew and Virginia Giuffre hanging out in the early 2000s.
Source: MEGA

The infamous photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew and Virginia Giuffre hanging out in the early 2000s.

Giuffre, who committed suicide in April, penned in her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl about how she was reportedly trafficked to Andrew and forced to have s-- with him in the early 2000s.

She wrote that Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell took her shopping for new clothes before meeting Andrew.

"He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright. I drew him a hot bath," she detailed. "We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed."

"He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour," Giuffre wrote.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.