Ex-Prince Andrew Faces Fresh Blow as He Surrenders Gun License to Police Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew won't be able to "pew pew" his little pistol so freely anymore. The ex-Duke of York, 65, suffered another blow, as he has given up his gun license to the police amid his recent scandals.

Article continues below advertisement

Randy Andy Can't Shoot His Guns Without Another Licensed Owner Present

Source: DOJ/House Oversight Committee Ex-Prince Andrew was seen in the latest Epstein files dump.

Andrew surrendered the piece of paper when the cops stopped by his Royal Lodge home at Windsor. “On November 19, firearms licensing officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his sixties voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate," a Metropolitan police rep told The Sun. “The certificate was surrendered, and we will not be commenting any further at this stage," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew can't shoot his guns without another person present.

While Andrew will still have some access to his shotguns, he can only use them when accompanied by another licensed gun owner. A source told The Sun how the cops' recent visit to his home regarding the guns could simply be because he will soon be vacating the property. “It is also a factor that he is due to be moving soon — and gun license holders have to inform authorities how their weapons would be kept at new addresses," they said. “He will now not be able to do things like use guns on his own or even transport them unless he is under strict supervision. It is a real blow to him.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Reportedly Had Relations With Andrew

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein had a deep friendship with the former Prince Andrew.

Source: MEGA The infamous photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew and Virginia Giuffre hanging out in the early 2000s.