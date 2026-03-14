EXCLUSIVE OK! Traces Sarah Ferguson's New Life of Sofa Surfing as She's Left 'Essentially Homeless' in Wake of Epstein Scandal Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is reportedly 'homeless' in the wake of her Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Aaron Tinney March 14 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has not been photographed publicly for weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources say Ferguson initially left Britain as public anger over the Epstein connection grew earlier this year before quietly returning to the U.K. while moving between properties owned by friends. One insider said: "Sarah has essentially been living out of suitcases for months now. She does not have a permanent place she can comfortably call home and has been relying heavily on the generosity of friends who have opened their doors to her." They added: "Because of the attention surrounding the Epstein story, she has become extremely cautious about where she stays and how long she remains in one place. She tends to move frequently and keeps her plans very private to avoid photographers tracking her down."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson allegedly left Britain to distance herself from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, Ferguson spent part of the winter at the luxury Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland, where rooms can cost around $17,000 a day. She is also believed to have traveled through the French Alps, the United Arab Emirates and Florida before returning to Europe. Another source said Ferguson has been leaning heavily on family connections as she attempts to remain out of the spotlight. They added: "A lot of the time Sarah has been quietly joining trips or visits that her daughters are already making for work or personal reasons. It allows her to stay close to family while keeping a relatively low profile. The reality is that she is constantly moving. She often lets people know where she was only after she has already left, because she is worried her location could quickly become public."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly traveled through the French Alps.