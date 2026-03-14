OK! Traces Sarah Ferguson's New Life of Sofa Surfing as She's Left 'Essentially Homeless' in Wake of Epstein Scandal
March 14 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Sarah Ferguson is quietly moving between friends' homes and overseas retreats as she keeps a low profile following renewed scrutiny over her past links to Jeffrey Epstein – a situation insiders tell us has effectively left the ex-Duchess of York without a permanent base.
Ferguson, 66, has not been photographed publicly for weeks, with her last confirmed sighting on September 25, 2025, when she was driven away from Royal Lodge in Windsor.
The former duchess is believed to have briefly attended the christening of her granddaughter Athena at St James's Palace on December 12, although no photographs from the ceremony have been released.
Since then, insiders tell us Ferguson has been traveling between several countries while trying to avoid public attention as controversy around Epstein's network intensified.
The renewed pressure comes amid continuing fallout from the former Prince Andrew's association with Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died in 2019 at age 66.
Andrew, 66, and Ferguson divorced in 1996 but have remained close, often living in the same royal residences and maintaining a public partnership while raising their daughters, Princess Beatrice, now 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.
Sources say Ferguson initially left Britain as public anger over the Epstein connection grew earlier this year before quietly returning to the U.K. while moving between properties owned by friends.
One insider said: "Sarah has essentially been living out of suitcases for months now. She does not have a permanent place she can comfortably call home and has been relying heavily on the generosity of friends who have opened their doors to her."
They added: "Because of the attention surrounding the Epstein story, she has become extremely cautious about where she stays and how long she remains in one place. She tends to move frequently and keeps her plans very private to avoid photographers tracking her down."
- Sarah Ferguson 'Will Find It Very Hard to Come Back' Into the Royal Fold After Slew of Scandals
- Sarah Ferguson Now Allegedly 'Broke' After Decades of Unbelievable Spending – Including Having Five Times More Servants Than Princess Diana
- Sarah Ferguson Trying to Keep Her 'Distance' From Disgraced Ex Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor After Cutting Him Off, Source Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to reports, Ferguson spent part of the winter at the luxury Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland, where rooms can cost around $17,000 a day.
She is also believed to have traveled through the French Alps, the United Arab Emirates and Florida before returning to Europe.
Another source said Ferguson has been leaning heavily on family connections as she attempts to remain out of the spotlight.
They added: "A lot of the time Sarah has been quietly joining trips or visits that her daughters are already making for work or personal reasons. It allows her to stay close to family while keeping a relatively low profile. The reality is that she is constantly moving. She often lets people know where she was only after she has already left, because she is worried her location could quickly become public."
Friends have also expressed concern about Ferguson's emotional well-being as the scandal surrounding Epstein continues to dominate headlines.
One acquaintance said she has struggled with the intense scrutiny.
They said: "Sarah feels totally overwhelmed by how relentless the attention has become. She has been very depressed those close to her who worry about how this scandal is affecting her mentally."
Despite the uncertainty surrounding her circumstances, insiders say Ferguson has not ruled out attempting to rebuild her public life.
One source said: "She is essentially homeless and understands that disappearing completely is not a long-term solution. Sarah knows she will eventually need to re-engage with work and find a way to move forward financially. At the moment everything is about staying out of the spotlight – but she is painfully aware she will need a long-term strategy."