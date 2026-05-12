Ex-Prince Andrew Has 'No Direct Contact' With King Charles After Epstein Arrest Scandal: Source

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The former Prince Andrew allegedly has been trying to contact King Charles and his aides to reassure them he won't be leaving the U.K. anytime soon. However, a source recently claimed the disgraced royal's messages are not being delivered straight to the monarch's inbox.

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Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York was arrested in February.

“Andrew has been communicating through the King’s people — not with Charles personally,” one palace insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack. “There’s no direct contact there anymore.” “Andrew keeps insisting he has nothing to hide and nowhere to run,” the source explained. “But after years of scandals, almost nobody is willing to simply take him at his word.”

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King Charles Is Afraid Ex-Prince Andrew Is a 'Flight Risk'

Source: MEGA King Charles removed his brother's royal titles last year.

While the ex-Duke of York, 66, has not officially been asked to give up his passport, Charles, 77, reportedly fears he's a “flight risk.” Andrew is still free to travel wherever he pleases, however, he's allegedly forcing himself to stay under the radar as fallout from his scandals continues. “Technically, nothing is stopping him from getting on a plane tomorrow,” the source went on. “And that’s exactly what worries the palace.”

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein began in the late 1990s.

The Former Duke of York Was Almost Attacked by a Masked Man on May 6

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew denied all allegations against him.