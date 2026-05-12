Ex-Prince Andrew Has 'No Direct Contact' With King Charles After Epstein Arrest Scandal: Source
May 12 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew allegedly has been trying to contact King Charles and his aides to reassure them he won't be leaving the U.K. anytime soon.
However, a source recently claimed the disgraced royal's messages are not being delivered straight to the monarch's inbox.
“Andrew has been communicating through the King’s people — not with Charles personally,” one palace insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack. “There’s no direct contact there anymore.”
“Andrew keeps insisting he has nothing to hide and nowhere to run,” the source explained. “But after years of scandals, almost nobody is willing to simply take him at his word.”
King Charles Is Afraid Ex-Prince Andrew Is a 'Flight Risk'
While the ex-Duke of York, 66, has not officially been asked to give up his passport, Charles, 77, reportedly fears he's a “flight risk.”
Andrew is still free to travel wherever he pleases, however, he's allegedly forcing himself to stay under the radar as fallout from his scandals continues.
“Technically, nothing is stopping him from getting on a plane tomorrow,” the source went on. “And that’s exactly what worries the palace.”
- Ex-Prince Andrew 'Locked Away' at Sandringham Home as King Charles Funds His Lavish Lifestyle: Source
- Ex-Prince Andrew Looked 'Broken' After His Arrest as Epstein Ties Continue to 'Damage' Royal Family, Says Queen Elizabeth's Former Press Secretary
- Ex-Prince Andrew Urged to Stay Under 'House Arrest' After Escaping Masked Intruder 'Unscathed'
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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February
In October 2025, Charles took away his younger brother's royal titles and his Windsor mansion, the Royal Lodge. Andrew then subsequently moved into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, and was arrested there in February.
The Royal Navy veteran was apprehended by police on charges involving suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was accused of sending friend and dead child predator Jeffrey Epstein confidential travel documents when he was the U.K.'s trade envoy in the 2000s.
Andrew's ties to the s-- trafficker stretch all the way back to the late 1999s, with the former royal's name and photo being spotted many times in the DOJ's recent release of the Epstein files.
The Former Duke of York Was Almost Attacked by a Masked Man on May 6
Andrew denied any wrongdoing in connection to his arrest and was released after 11 hours in custody.
Despite the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son staying holed up at his new Norfolk home, he was ambushed by a masked man on May 6.
While he wasn't hurt by the individual, the incident is reportedly forcing him to rethink his security detail and stay under a self-imposed house arrest.
Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News on May 11 the British public is "absolutely disgusted regarding Andrew's despicable behavior" and suggested he keep a low profile for now.
"Instead of wanting more security, he should really stay in sort of a house arrest just keep to himself and not even go out. Then he wouldn’t have to face the public or have these worries. That would be the decent thing to do, but he’s not renowned for doing decent things," she said.