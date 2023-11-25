Exposed: Meghan Markle Revealed to King Charles the 2 Royal Members Who Made 'Racist' Comments, New Book Claims
According to reports, royal author Omid Scobie’s upcoming second book, Endgame, revealed that Meghan Markle named two members of the royal household, who she claims took part in conversations about the color of her then-unborn child’s skin.
The information was allegedly given to King Charles via a letter she wrote following her and Prince Harry’s exit from the family.
The Duchess of Sussex previously spilled that someone in the brood had asked “how dark his (her first child Archie) skin might be when he’s born” during the couple’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview from 2021.
The Sun reported that Scobie’s book shared that Meghan Markle made further claims that the remarks came from more than one person in the brood in her note to Harry's father.
Though the book does not reveal who Meghan named, Harry and the former Suits actress confirmed after their interview it was neither the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh. At the time of the interview, Queen Elizabeth expressed concern for the allegations, adding that “recollections may vary.”
Along with exposing Meghan for sharing who made the “racist” comments about her son’s skin, Scobie also commented on the former podcast host’s relationship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
"[Kate] spent more time talking about Meghan… than with Meghan," Scobie claimed. “Every time she hears about Meghan, Kate shudders and giggles."
As OK! previously reported, an insider recently dished that the Princess of Wales is still not over the negative comments Meghan made of the royal family.
"Kate’s made it clear she’ll never forgive Meghan now, even though William is insisting they make peace for the greater good of the family," the source said.
Royal expert Jennie Bond also alleged that Kate is not only mad with Meghan but also with Harry.
“Catherine was deeply hurt by some of the things Harry said about her, particularly in his book, and unfortunately because of these entrenched positions where neither side seems to want to make contact or the first move, I can’t see this rift healing any time soon,” Bond noted.
“Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values,” Bond explained. “But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back. Things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted."
Yet another insider claimed that Kate is strict on not wanting to reconnect with the pair.
"Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them," the source said. "They never apologized for their lies. But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother. It’s a horrible situation all around."
"Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they’re let back in," they added.
