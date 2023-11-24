Kate Middleton 'Shudders and Giggles' Every Time She Hears Meghan Markle's Name, Omid Scobie Claims
Omid Scobie's new book is set to be released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, and in the project, the royal expert claimed Kate Middleton has a unique response to the sound of Meghan Markle's name.
In Scobie's new biography, Endgame, the journalist wrote about the two duchesses' infamous feud.
"[Kate] spent more time talking about Meghan… than with Meghan," Scobie penned. “Every time she hears about Meghan, Kate shudders and giggles."
OK! previously reported an insider revealed the Princess of Wales isn't over Meghan's damaging comments about the royals.
"Kate’s made it clear she’ll never forgive Meghan now, even though William is insisting they make peace for the greater good of the family," a source told a magazine.
Royal expert Jennie Bond theorized Kate was disappointed by Meghan and Prince Harry's behavior.
“Catherine was deeply hurt by some of the things Harry said about her, particularly in his book, and unfortunately because of these entrenched positions where neither side seems to want to make contact or the first move, I can’t see this rift healing any time soon,” Bond said in an interview.
Bond alluded to the Princess of Wales previously being a mediator for the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.
“Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values,” Bond explained. “But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back. Things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted."
An anonymous insider disclosed that Kate is adamant about not reconnecting with the Sussexes.
"Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them," the source told a publication. "They never apologized for their lies. But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother. It’s a horrible situation all around."
"Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they’re let back in," they continued.
In Meghan and Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex alluded to the Windsors being prejudiced.
"Separate from that, and what was happening behind closed doors was, you know, we knew I was pregnant. We now know it’s Archie, and it was a boy," Meghan said. "We didn’t know any of that at the time. We can just talk about it as Archie now."
"And that was when they were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess — not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol — and that he wasn’t going to receive security," she shared.
