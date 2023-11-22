Princess Eugenie Reveals She Has 'Issues Around Food' Due to Years of Being in the Public Eye

Eugenie splits her time between the U.K. and Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and she enjoys the freedom she has in the Iberian nation.

“I guess everybody has that if you’re in the public eye," she shared. "I guess within our family, it happens at that perfect age where you’re, you know, 13 years old and you’ve got that dorky bowl haircut and you’re a bit chubby and you know, all the boys are bullying you and all that kind of stuff."

"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care," she confessed. "No one cares."