Princess Eugenie Reveals She Has 'Issues Around Food' Due to Years of Being in the Public Eye
Princess Eugenie has always been in the spotlight due to her position in the royal family — something she was recently candid about during an appearance on the Tuesday, November 21, episode of "Table Manners."
On the podcast, Eugenie revealed she developed insecurities around eating and her body due to years of scrutiny.
“I think that definitely has caused a couple of issues around food, you know, for me, in terms of my relationship with that, or my relationship with having to look a certain way because it’s always like, ‘That was not a nice outfit,' or, ‘She looked terrible there,'" Eugenie admitted.
Eugenie splits her time between the U.K. and Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and she enjoys the freedom she has in the Iberian nation.
“I guess everybody has that if you’re in the public eye," she shared. "I guess within our family, it happens at that perfect age where you’re, you know, 13 years old and you’ve got that dorky bowl haircut and you’re a bit chubby and you know, all the boys are bullying you and all that kind of stuff."
"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care," she confessed. "No one cares."
Eugenie is fond of Portugal, but royal experts wonder if she will eventually take Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's place within the royal family. OK! previously reported Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were the only other royal millennials that could reduce Prince William and Kate Middleton's workload.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams discussed how the Yorks fit into King Charles' reign.
"When people were talking about slimming the monarchy when there were just four working royals under the age of 70, it was not possible," the commentator explained. "It will be a new look at it all. It is clearly something that needs attention. The problem is who will step into this space."
Although Fitzwilliams questioned which royal would be able to help modernize the monarchy, he noted that the York sisters were comfortable with their current lifestyle.
"As far as Eugenie and Beatrice are concerned both seem very well adjusted to it," the professional said. "They have got the ideal balance as far as the royal family are concerned, the problem is that it involves the difficulties linked to the Duke of York."
"It is possible, but I don't see it at the moment. It is difficult from a public relations perspective," he added.