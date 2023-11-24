'Total Humiliation': Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Never 'Sign Up' to Spend Christmas With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's claimed the couple is open to spending the holidays with King Charles. However, shortly after the news broke, a royal guest list was leaked to a British outlet, and the Sussexes weren't included.
Aside from the lack of an invitation, friends of the Wales said Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't ready to spend the holidays with the royal rebels amid their feud.
Charles' pal discussed the royal plans in an interview.
“Charles and his team were never going to be bounced into inviting Harry and Meghan. When an invite does come, it will be carefully thought-through and it will be on his terms," the insider told a publication.
Aside from Charles' decision not to include his youngest son in the festivities, William's cronies made it clear that Spare greatly impacted the siblings' relationship.
“Would you want to sit down for a slap-up Christmas lunch with someone who had basically called you an a--------- in public?" the source asked.
They later noted William and Kate won't “sign up” for spending the season with the Sussexes because it's “total humiliation.”
According to His Majesty's confidant, he's annoyed with the Sussexes' drama outshining his reign.
“It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty," the source revealed. "He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life. It is always frustrating when family dynamics overshadow the public role.”
On Charles' 75th birthday, various British papers announced Harry and Meghan spoke to him on the big day. Although the source wasn't named, a member of Charles' camp believes the Sussexes notified journalists of the conversation.
“Who briefs the media about a phone call to their dad?” a former courtier pondered. “It’s all PR to Harry and Meghan."
OK! previously reported William's inner circle shared the Prince of Wales is still upset about Harry's memoir.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” a source said.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” they continued.
Harry's scathing book and Netflix series proved to be profitable for the Duke of Sussex, but William's buddies disclosed that the projects caused the future king great pain.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source admitted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers?" they questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
In a January interview, Harry demanded his loved ones say "sorry" publicly, but people close to the Windsors don't envision that happening.
"Harry is never going to apologize, at least not while he is married to Meghan, and William is never going to apologize either. So that’s that," they concluded.
Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.
The guest list was published by ITV.com.