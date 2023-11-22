Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Megxit' Scandal Makes King Charles' Plan to Slim Down the Monarchy 'Very Difficult'

Royal expert Gareth Russell discussed the impact the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle had on Charles' sovereignty.

"When then-Prince Charles first talked about a slimmed-down monarchy, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother were still alive," Russell said on GB News. "So not only did you have a monarch, but you also had the monarch’s sibling, and a significant number of George V's grandchildren were still working royals at that stage."

"So the royal family was quite large at the start of the 20th century," he added.