Meghan Markle 'Begged' Prince Harry to Fix Royal Feud With King Charles After Months of Struggling in Hollywood

In 2020, the Sussexes left the monarchy and launched Archewell Productions, but their time in Hollywood continues to be rocky. In June, Spotify announced they pulled the plug on Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," and the news led to critics wondering if the Sussexes have what it takes to succeed in media.

The insider claimed Meghan is “desperate to save their reputation.”

“They've already been turned down for numerous projects they had in the pipeline, including an HBO documentary, which Meghan is blaming on the fact their royal connection is fading,” a source told a magazine.