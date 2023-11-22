Meghan Markle 'Begged' Prince Harry to Fix Royal Feud With King Charles After Months of Struggling in Hollywood
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to being senior-level royals? A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed the former actress pushed her husband to mend things with King Charles to protect their royal resources.
In 2020, the Sussexes left the monarchy and launched Archewell Productions, but their time in Hollywood continues to be rocky. In June, Spotify announced they pulled the plug on Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," and the news led to critics wondering if the Sussexes have what it takes to succeed in media.
The insider claimed Meghan is “desperate to save their reputation.”
“They've already been turned down for numerous projects they had in the pipeline, including an HBO documentary, which Meghan is blaming on the fact their royal connection is fading,” a source told a magazine.
In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were relocating to North America and hoped to become financially independent.
Despite their desire to have a source of income unrelated to their titles, the insider hinted at Meghan not being ready to lose all of their royal privileges.
"She's become extremely snappy and begged Harry to do something to prevent them from being cut off completely," the source shared. “Even urging him to take a solo trip to talk to Charles and William in a desperate attempt to keep a foot in the door.”
Although the source alluded to Meghan wanting to end the royal rift, William's pals made it clear that he isn't ready to spend time with the American-based royals. OK! previously reported the Prince of Wales was still hurt by his brother's book.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the insider told an outlet.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” they continued.
The insider later explained how Harry's tell-alls created irretrievable damage to his relationship with William.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source noted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the confidant pondered. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
Harry referred to William as his archnemesis, and the Duke of Sussex implied the Prince of Wales didn't approve of his bride.
"Harry is never going to apologize, at least not while he is married to Meghan [Markle], and William is never going to apologize either. So that’s that," they concluded.
