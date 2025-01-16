or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Faith Stowers
OK LogoREALITY TV

Faith Stowers Alleges Lala Kent Held a Knife to Her Throat and Threatened to 'Cut a B----' While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' 

Composite photo of Lala Kent and Faith Stowers
Source: @kingfaithhope/Instagram; @lalakent/Instagram

Faith Stowers alleged Lala Kent held a knife to her throat.

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Months after Faith Stowers revealed she was suing NBC and Bravo over how she was treated during her time filming Vanderpump Rules, more details have emerged — specifically one involving costar Lala Kent allegedly holding a knife to her throat.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lala Kent
Source: @lalakent/Instagram

Faith Stowers claims Lala Kent threatened to 'cut a b----.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I was… attacked by a cast member brandishing a knife to my neck while threatening to ‘cut a b----,’” Stowers claimed in a court declaration. “I was terrified that I would be stabbed, sliced, or disfigured and was left deeply shaken by the incident, which was captured on camera and later covered up.”

Stowers claimed she did report the ordeal to production and made her intention to “involve law enforcement” clear. Amid the incident, Stowers shared the show’s executive producer called her, suggesting she not speak to the media, as they felt it would make the situation worse.

Though they “downplayed the incident’s significance and strongly implied that speaking out would come with severe career ramifications,” Stowers still had more to share.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Faith Stowers
Source: @kingfaithhope/Instagram

Faith Stowers claimed she was 'attacked' while filming 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Article continues below advertisement

“The next day, [Lisa] Vanderpump warned me that I would be terminated if I could not find a way to get along with [Lala], my attacker,” Stowers claimed. “Out of concern for my job security, I held my tongue and refrained from reporting the incident to law enforcement or disclosing it to the media.”

In court documents obtained by In Touch, Stowers specifically described the incident with Kent, explaining she and the mom-of-two were “in SUR’s dining room arguing over [Stowers’] disclosure of something.” Kent reportedly believed what Stowers shared was “said in confidence,” which allegedly caused her to lose “all self-control” “and start “hurling barbs” at Stowers.

After retreating to a backroom, where Kent was “still screaming,” Stowers alleged the blonde babe “grabbed a knife from a nearby counter” and “began brandishing it” at her “while cameras were rolling.”

MORE ON:
Faith Stowers

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lala Kent
Source: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala Kent will be starring on Season 2 of 'The Valley.'

Article continues below advertisement

Stowers claimed Kent held “it to her neck” while “threatening to ‘cut a b-----.’”

“[Stowers] looked into [Kent’s] eyes while [Kent] was wielding the knife and could see that [Kent] was deadly serious and had completely lost control, and, consequently, that she [Stowers] was in actual danger,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Faith Stowers
Source: @kingfaithhope/Instagram

Faith Stowers claimed she 'experienced discrimination' while filming 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Prior to the latest developments, Bravo and Vanderpump Rules stated they “vigorously dispute” the claim made by Stowers in her lawsuit.

Aside from the incident with Kent, Stowers alleged she also “experienced discrimination,” with her lawyers stating she was “subjected to racism, sexual harassment and physical assault in her first season.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.