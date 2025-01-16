Faith Stowers Alleges Lala Kent Held a Knife to Her Throat and Threatened to 'Cut a B----' While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' 

Months after Faith Stowers revealed she was suing NBC and Bravo over how she was treated during her time filming Vanderpump Rules, more details have emerged — specifically one involving costar Lala Kent allegedly holding a knife to her throat.

“I was… attacked by a cast member brandishing a knife to my neck while threatening to ‘cut a b----,’” Stowers claimed in a court declaration. “I was terrified that I would be stabbed, sliced, or disfigured and was left deeply shaken by the incident, which was captured on camera and later covered up.”

Stowers claimed she did report the ordeal to production and made her intention to “involve law enforcement” clear. Amid the incident, Stowers shared the show’s executive producer called her, suggesting she not speak to the media, as they felt it would make the situation worse.

Though they “downplayed the incident’s significance and strongly implied that speaking out would come with severe career ramifications,” Stowers still had more to share.