Faith Stowers Alleges Lala Kent Held a Knife to Her Throat and Threatened to 'Cut a B----' While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules'
Months after Faith Stowers revealed she was suing NBC and Bravo over how she was treated during her time filming Vanderpump Rules, more details have emerged — specifically one involving costar Lala Kent allegedly holding a knife to her throat.
“I was… attacked by a cast member brandishing a knife to my neck while threatening to ‘cut a b----,’” Stowers claimed in a court declaration. “I was terrified that I would be stabbed, sliced, or disfigured and was left deeply shaken by the incident, which was captured on camera and later covered up.”
Stowers claimed she did report the ordeal to production and made her intention to “involve law enforcement” clear. Amid the incident, Stowers shared the show’s executive producer called her, suggesting she not speak to the media, as they felt it would make the situation worse.
Though they “downplayed the incident’s significance and strongly implied that speaking out would come with severe career ramifications,” Stowers still had more to share.
“The next day, [Lisa] Vanderpump warned me that I would be terminated if I could not find a way to get along with [Lala], my attacker,” Stowers claimed. “Out of concern for my job security, I held my tongue and refrained from reporting the incident to law enforcement or disclosing it to the media.”
In court documents obtained by In Touch, Stowers specifically described the incident with Kent, explaining she and the mom-of-two were “in SUR’s dining room arguing over [Stowers’] disclosure of something.” Kent reportedly believed what Stowers shared was “said in confidence,” which allegedly caused her to lose “all self-control” “and start “hurling barbs” at Stowers.
After retreating to a backroom, where Kent was “still screaming,” Stowers alleged the blonde babe “grabbed a knife from a nearby counter” and “began brandishing it” at her “while cameras were rolling.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Stowers claimed Kent held “it to her neck” while “threatening to ‘cut a b-----.’”
“[Stowers] looked into [Kent’s] eyes while [Kent] was wielding the knife and could see that [Kent] was deadly serious and had completely lost control, and, consequently, that she [Stowers] was in actual danger,” she added.
Prior to the latest developments, Bravo and Vanderpump Rules stated they “vigorously dispute” the claim made by Stowers in her lawsuit.
Aside from the incident with Kent, Stowers alleged she also “experienced discrimination,” with her lawyers stating she was “subjected to racism, sexual harassment and physical assault in her first season.