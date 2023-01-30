OK Magazine
Fans Call Out Kim Kardashian For Unoriginal Photo Captions As Kanye West Drama Rages On

kim kanye pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is being called out for her lack of creativity.

On Sunday, January 29, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a slew of blurry selfies before attending a dinner celebrating the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Soare's famed beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills. Despite how beautiful Kardashian looked, fans could not help but call out her less than innovative caption for the photo.

kimk
Source: mega

"when life gets blurry…adjust your focus," the SKIMS founder penned below three selfies of herself posing in a mirror while dressed in a silver form-fitting gown.

Social media users went on a rampage trolling Kardashian for using the basic quote. "i feel like north captioned this," one fan wrote, referring to her 9-year-old daughter, North West. "North must have done it while playing on her phone," an additional person noted.

kanye
Source: mega

"Every now and then I’m reminded she’s a mom in her 30s," another continued, despite Kardashian being 42. "kimberly this caption is so 2014 lmfao," another quipped, while someone jokingly added, "Kim is better than Googling her captions!"

The public shaming comes as the fashion mogul continues to navigate life co-parenting with her chaotic ex-husband Kanye West, who is currently a suspect in a battery investigation after allegedly throwing a woman's phone in the street.

In an interaction caught on video, the rapper got into a heated altercation in Newbury Park on Friday, January 27, with an anonymous woman when he left North's basketball game. “You didn’t have to run up on me like that,” he yelled at the female as she held her phone up to his face while filming from inside her vehicle.

“If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” he continued before he reached into her car, grabbed her phone out of her hands and threw the device in the street. Officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were later called to the scene.

kanye
Source: mega
“Everybody needs to stop when I see my kids. If I need to see my kids, you can’t photograph me,” West continued to scream.

“It’s called human rights," he fumed.

Prior to the incident, West, who also shares children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, made antisemitic rants, where he tweeted he would go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

Page Six obtained the video of West leaving North's soccer game.

