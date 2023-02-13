Fans Slam Tristan Thompson For Cuddling Up With Daughter True & Neglecting 3 Sons: 'The Only Child He Takes Care Of'
Tristan Thompson posted a cute photo with his daughter, True Thompson, 4, but people couldn't help but point out that he never shows off his other three children, Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, Theo, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols and a son, whose name hasn't been made public yet, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian.
In the picture, the athlete, 31, wore a brown outfit while hugging his tot, who sported a Chicago Bulls jersey and black sneakers.
One person wrote, "The only child he takes care of," while another said, "POOR PRINCE AND THAT OTHER BABY MAMA BABY."
A third asked, "Where’s Prince?" while a fourth person said, "Don’t play favorites with your children!! You should love them all!"
As OK! previously reported, the basketball star, who split from Kardashian, 38, in June 2021, previously shared a video of himself dancing around with True.
"When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl ❤️👑," he captioned the post.
Thompson has been going through a rough time as of late since his mother, Andrea Thompson, suddenly passed away.
Though Thompson cheated on the Good American co-founder with Nichols and got her pregnant, it seems like he's trying to be a better man going forward.
"Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone," he wrote in the message.
"I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer," he continued.
"You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know," he concluded.
For her part, Kardashian also shared a tribute about Andrea.
"I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult," she began the touching post on January 24.
"So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling 'who does that!!' because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys," she continued.