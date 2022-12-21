Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter True Losing First Tooth After Maralee Nichols Offers Glimpse Of Son With Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson's baby mamas may not be his biggest fan, but they certainly love the little ones they created with him.
Khloé Kardashian recently gushed over her daughter with Thompson hours after Maralee Nichols, the woman he cheated on the reality star with that resulted in the birth of a baby boy, decided to also praise her mini-me.
On Tuesday, December 20, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share the exciting news that her four-year-old lost her first tooth.
MARALEE NICHOLS CELEBRATES THEO'S FIRST HALLOWEEN WHILE TRISTAN THOMPSON BONDS WITH HIS & KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S BABY BOY
After Kardashian told True to tell her Instagram followers about the exciting news in the video, the little girl happily yelled, "I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth!" before her proud mama added, "Say 'Ho, Ho, Ho Merry Christmas Everyone.'"
"Do you want to be Santa or Mrs. Claus?" Kardashian asked the tot, who showed off the gap in her front teeth before replying, "Mrs. Santa!"
The huge milestone comes after the little girl's dad and Maralee Nichols' one-year-old-son, Theo, made a rare appearance on his mom's Instagram Story.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Texas-based fitness guru posted a sweet snap of her little boy, who was born in December 2021, in a black onesie with the number one written on the back as Theo appeared to stand on his own.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SHOWS OFF DAUGHTER TRUE PUSHING HER BABY BROTHER DURING SUNNY STROLL
It has been more than a year since news hit the press that the NBA player infamously stepped out on the Good American cofounder and was expecting a baby with Nichols, whom he hooked up with in March 2021.
After vehemently denying he was the father of the child and demanding a paternity test, Thompson confirmed in January that he was the baby's dad.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote in a social media statement. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
Although the basketball player and Kardashian called it quits in the aftermath of the scandal, in a shocking turn of events, the reality star confirmed they were expecting their second child together via surrogate in July. The exes conceived their baby in November 2021, weeks before Thompson was exposed for cheating — again.
The former couple's son, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born in August.