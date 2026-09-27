Florence Pugh Dodges Question About Rumored Olivia Wilde Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Florence Pugh still isn't interested in discussing the rumors surrounding her relationship with Olivia Wilde. Four years after speculation about tension between the actress and her Don't Worry Darling director dominated headlines, Pugh was directly asked about their rumored feud during a new interview. Rather than finally revealing what happened behind the scenes of the 2022 movie, Pugh quickly shut down the subject and redirected the conversation toward her life and career.

Article continues below advertisement

Florence Pugh Dodges Question About Olivia Wilde

Source: MEGA Florence Pugh quickly shut down a question about the alleged feud.

When the rumored feud came up during her Vanity Fair cover interview, Pugh made it clear she wasn't planning to revisit the drama. "Oh, no," she responded before explaining that there were other topics she considered more relevant to where she is today. Pugh said the interview had already covered things that were important to her and "on track" with her current life and career. The actress did, however, have something positive to say about Wilde's professional life. Pugh revealed she hadn't yet watched the director's latest movie, The Invite, but said she had heard the film was "fantastic" and praised its cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Faced Feud Rumors

Source: MEGA Rumors of tension between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde emerged during the release and promotion of 'Don't Worry Darling.'

Speculation about tension between the pari emerged during the promotion of Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and Pugh starred in alongside Harry Styles. The rumors intensified after a 2022 Vulture report claimed Pugh and Wilde allegedly had a confrontation on set. According to the report, the supposed dispute involved Wilde's alleged "frequent, unexplained absences" from the production as she spent time with Styles, whom she was dating at the time. Pugh has never publicly confirmed that such a confrontation occurred.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Wilde Denied Having a 'Screaming Match' With Florence Pugh

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde has denied reports that she and Florence Pugh ever got into a 'screaming match' while making the movie.

While Pugh has largely avoided addressing the rumors directly, Wilde has offered her side of the story. During a July interview with The Cut, the director said, "I have never had a screaming match on my set," while also denying claims that she wasn't available during filming. Wilde said she wanted to publicly insist that the stories weren't true when the speculation initially erupted.

Olivia Wilde Regrets Not Addressing the Rumors Earlier

Source: MEGA Florence Pugh didn't confirm or deny the rumored tension, instead making it clear she would rather focus on her current life and career.