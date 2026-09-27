Florence Pugh Dodges Question About Rumored Olivia Wilde Feud
Sept. 27 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
Florence Pugh still isn't interested in discussing the rumors surrounding her relationship with Olivia Wilde.
Four years after speculation about tension between the actress and her Don't Worry Darling director dominated headlines, Pugh was directly asked about their rumored feud during a new interview.
Rather than finally revealing what happened behind the scenes of the 2022 movie, Pugh quickly shut down the subject and redirected the conversation toward her life and career.
Florence Pugh Dodges Question About Olivia Wilde
When the rumored feud came up during her Vanity Fair cover interview, Pugh made it clear she wasn't planning to revisit the drama.
"Oh, no," she responded before explaining that there were other topics she considered more relevant to where she is today.
Pugh said the interview had already covered things that were important to her and "on track" with her current life and career.
The actress did, however, have something positive to say about Wilde's professional life. Pugh revealed she hadn't yet watched the director's latest movie, The Invite, but said she had heard the film was "fantastic" and praised its cast.
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Faced Feud Rumors
Speculation about tension between the pari emerged during the promotion of Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and Pugh starred in alongside Harry Styles.
The rumors intensified after a 2022 Vulture report claimed Pugh and Wilde allegedly had a confrontation on set.
According to the report, the supposed dispute involved Wilde's alleged "frequent, unexplained absences" from the production as she spent time with Styles, whom she was dating at the time.
Pugh has never publicly confirmed that such a confrontation occurred.
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Olivia Wilde Denied Having a 'Screaming Match' With Florence Pugh
While Pugh has largely avoided addressing the rumors directly, Wilde has offered her side of the story.
During a July interview with The Cut, the director said, "I have never had a screaming match on my set," while also denying claims that she wasn't available during filming.
Wilde said she wanted to publicly insist that the stories weren't true when the speculation initially erupted.
Olivia Wilde Regrets Not Addressing the Rumors Earlier
Wilde also said she now regrets not pushing back against the reports when Don't Worry Darling was released.
According to the starlet, the studio encouraged her not to engage with the speculation surrounding the film.
Pugh, meanwhile, appears content to continue leaving the situation in the past.