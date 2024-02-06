Rapper Killer Mike Is Confident He'll Be 'Cleared of All Wrongdoing' After Booked for Battery at 2024 Grammy Awards

"As you can imagine, there was a lot going [on] and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing," Killer Mike expressed in a statement obtained by a news publication.

"Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams," the 48-year-old added of his sixth studio album, which won Best Rap Album during the pre-televised portion of the awards show. His hit song "Scientists & Engineers" won both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.