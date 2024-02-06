Rapper Killer Mike Is Confident He'll Be 'Cleared of All Wrongdoing' After Booked for Battery at 2024 Grammy Awards
Killer Mike isn't stressed about his recent citizen's arrest.
On Tuesday, February 6, the renowned rapper, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, spoke out for the first time less than two days after he was escorted out of the 2024 Grammy Awards in handcuffs.
"As you can imagine, there was a lot going [on] and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing," Killer Mike expressed in a statement obtained by a news publication.
"Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams," the 48-year-old added of his sixth studio album, which won Best Rap Album during the pre-televised portion of the awards show. His hit song "Scientists & Engineers" won both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.
After news broke about an alleged physical altercation between Killer Mike and a security officer, the "RUN" artist said he and his team received "a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK."
"I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK," he confirmed before revealing a miraculous health milestone for his 21-year-old son, Mikael "Pony Boy" Render.
"We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated," Killer Mike shared of his and wife Shana Render's feelings toward the life-saving organ donation.
A source with knowledge on Killer Mike's legal situation following the Grammys incident told the news outlet his team is "confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense, and he will be exonerated."
Shortly before releasing a statement on the matter, Killer Mike took to X (formerly named Twitter) to give his wife a sweet shout-out for her support throughout his music career alongside a photo of the two on the red carpet at the awards prior to the incident.
"First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my wife, Shay. You have held me down through thick and thin, and I couldn't be prouder to be your husband and share this award with you," the "Kryptonite" rapper wrote of his longtime lover, whom he tied the knot with in 2006.
