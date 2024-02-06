King Charles' Recent Cancer Diagnosis Could End Prince Harry and Prince William's Explosive Feud
King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis shocked the world, but it could end the lengthy feud between his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.
According to an outlet, the Duke of Sussex rushed home to the U.K. after learning about his condition, and former royal butler Paul Burrell believes the scare could reunite the siblings after years of tension.
"It's not William's time yet," Burrell said on GB News. "He thought he'd have at least another ten years to grow his family and to live a happy family private life with Kate at Adelaide cottage and then probably Royal Lodge in the future."
Before the palace updated the public on Charles' status, the Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery and began her extended break from engagements.
"It's not his time, and I think it's a great burden for William to think about, with Harry coming back as well," the reality star added.
In 2020, Harry stepped down from his senior-level position, but Burrell predicted he would help Charles during the challenging time.
"Quite rightly, Harry's coming back to show public face perhaps, but then to support the King and his brother," the television personality said. "And I think this could be the step we need toward reconciliation between William and Harry."
"Though their father is ill, the two sons should come together to support the King, certainly in private behind closed doors," he noted.
- King Charles Told Sons Prince William and Harry About Cancer Diagnosis Before It Was Made Public
- King Charles Didn't Look Like Himself Prior to Cancer Diagnosis, Palace Insider Admits
- Eerie Prediction: Ex-Royal Butler Predicted King Charles Would Abdicate and Hand Over the Throne to Prince William Before Cancer Diagnosis
Some critics wonder if Harry will rejoin the royal fold, but Burrell theorized that Harry's trip to England is simply to focus on Charles' well-being.
"This doesn't mean of course that Harry is going to start doing public duties in this country," Burrell shared. "That's not the case."
"He's coming because his father is sick and that's what we all do," he concluded. "We all rally and this family knows better than anyone how to rally together, how to pull the troops together, and how to carry on regardless."
OK! previously reported the palace announced Charles learned about his declining health during his recent trip to the London Clinic.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to royal doctrine, if the monarch was incapacitated his regent, William, would take over, but the rep assured the public that Charles will still carry out his responsibilities.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”