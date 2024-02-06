OK Magazine
Prince William Has 'No Plans' to See Prince Harry While He's in England to Support King Charles Amid Cancer Battle: Source

Source: mega
By:

Feb. 6 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Though Prince Harry dropped everything to visit dad King Charles in the wake of his cancer diagnosis, an insider claimed there's no planned family reunion for the Spare author and his estranged brother, Prince William.

As OK! reported, Harry was seen landing in London on Tuesday, February 6, one day after his majesty's condition was revealed.

Source: mega

Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged since the former left the royal family.

"The Duke's primary reason to travel to the U.K. is to visit his father," the source explained. "If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it."

William currently has his hands full, as wife Kate Middleton is off royal duties until spring after having abdominal surgery earlier this year.

"The prince’s main focus is for his wife, who is recovering from surgery, his three children and now his father," the source pointed out. "There are no plans for Harry’s visit to act as some kind of vehicle for reconciliation."

William will also likely take on some of his father's royal duties.

Source: mega

Prince Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

In addition, an insider claimed the Prince of Wales could be disappointed with his brother since the Sussexes didn't do much in the wake of Kate's situation.

"They sent messages of goodwill, wishing them all the best for a speedy recovery,” an insider revealed to a separate outlet. “They didn’t feel compelled to do more, in part because of the frosty relationship they currently have with the royals.”

Source: mega

Charles informed his sons of his condition before the public announcement.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams even accused the parents-of-two of trying to steal the spotlight amid Kate's health woes.

"Harry and Meghan clearly staged this appearance in Jamaica because they knew it would get a huge amount of publicity during a difficult week for the royal family, with the king due to enter hospital and Catherine in hospital after an operation and due to take some weeks to recover," Fitzwilliams spilled in an interview. "This appearance by the Sussexes was no accident."

MORE ON:
Prince William
"It will reinforce the royal family’s views that they are not to be trusted and it seems a deliberate ploy by the couple to remind the wider world of the pull their brand could have had in the Commonwealth," he added.

Though the siblings still aren't on good terms, Charles put his animosity aside and called Harry to inform him of his condition before Buckingham Palace announced it on Monday, February 5.

Source: mega

William is next in line for the throne.

"During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement revealed. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. "The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer

The Mirror reported on Harry and William having no plans to see each other.

