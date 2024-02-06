Prince William Has 'No Plans' to See Prince Harry While He's in England to Support King Charles Amid Cancer Battle: Source

"The Duke's primary reason to travel to the U.K. is to visit his father," the source explained. "If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it."

William currently has his hands full, as wife Kate Middleton is off royal duties until spring after having abdominal surgery earlier this year.

"The prince’s main focus is for his wife, who is recovering from surgery, his three children and now his father," the source pointed out. "There are no plans for Harry’s visit to act as some kind of vehicle for reconciliation."

William will also likely take on some of his father's royal duties.