Former 'VPR' Star Stassi Schroeder Poses for 'Pregnant Thirst Trap' Ahead of the Birth of Her Second Child With Beau Clark
Stassi Schroeder is showing off her growing baby bump!
The former Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 27, to display her nude pregnant belly as she awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Beau Clark.
“Didn’t feel like an absolute beast today so…pregnant thirst trap,” Schroeder — who also shares 2-year-old daughter Hartford with her spouse — wrote alongside the bathroom selfie of herself while semi-covered up.
Despite not being on the hit Bravo series anymore as it reaches it's peak with Scandoval, the Next Level Basic author has not shied away from talking about the tryst between her former costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.
“Listen, it feels weird for me to even talk about all of the ‘Scandoval’ drama because it was such a big part of my life for all of my adult life for, like, 10 years, and now it’s not a part of my life at all yet it’s everywhere I turn,” Schroeder said in a recent interview. “It’s on my ‘For You’ page [on TikTok and] it’s all people are talking about. I can’t escape it. It’s taken over my life.”
“Like, I feel like my unborn baby has been affected by ‘Scandoval," she joked. "My unborn baby is gonna literally come out and [say], ‘Scandoval.’ I’m not joking, like, he’s getting the energy right now. I think it’s absolutely crazy.”
The 34-year-old — who starred on VPR from 2013 until 2020 — made it clear she's fully supporting Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix even though she's not personally involved in the drama.
“I mean, if you’re not Team Ariana, get the f*** outta here. Like, it shouldn’t even be a question,” Schroeder said. “Is there somebody out there who’s like, ‘I’m Team Tom?’ Like, show me that person.”
Us Weekly conducted the interview with Schroeder.