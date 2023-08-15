Gabby Petito $50 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit: Utah Police Officers Sued by Her Parents Obtain Lawyer

Petito's parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito, filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the cops, claiming they failed to protect their daughter, whom they met with in 2021 days before she was murdered by Laundrie.

At the time, an onlooker called in to report a domestic violence incident that appeared to be going down between the couple.

According to the late social media star's parents, the officers didn't properly document the injuries Petito had when they met with her, and they also claimed she was the aggressor in the situation.

The cops appeared to brush off the ordeal and merely told the two to separate for just one evening before they went on their way.