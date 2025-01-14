Sutton Stracke Claims Infidelity Played a Part in Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Doomed Marriage

When lunching with Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, Beauvais mentions she would not be comfortable with Richards texting her ex — something Richards has come under fire for doing with PK Kemsley, Dorit’s ex.

Richards points out Beauvais’ situation was different, as she feels like it was “similar to Dorit — not in infidelity, but in being angry at one another.”

Stracke brazenly pipes in and directly tells Richards, “You also had infidelity. Let’s not forget that part.” When Richards questions her, Stracke claims someone came between Richards and Umansky. As Richards continues to probe about what Stracke is referring to, the cameras flashes back to a scene showing Richards at a prior reunion.