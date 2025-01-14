Sutton Stracke Claims Infidelity Played a Part in Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Doomed Marriage
There have been rumors for years about infidelity in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Maurcio Umansky’s marriage — and, on the upcoming Tuesday, January 14, episode, Sutton Stracke finally brings up the elephant in the room.
When lunching with Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, Beauvais mentions she would not be comfortable with Richards texting her ex — something Richards has come under fire for doing with PK Kemsley, Dorit’s ex.
Richards points out Beauvais’ situation was different, as she feels like it was “similar to Dorit — not in infidelity, but in being angry at one another.”
Stracke brazenly pipes in and directly tells Richards, “You also had infidelity. Let’s not forget that part.” When Richards questions her, Stracke claims someone came between Richards and Umansky. As Richards continues to probe about what Stracke is referring to, the cameras flashes back to a scene showing Richards at a prior reunion.
“With any marriage there’s issue that, you know, you have they come up and then something like I said in my interview,” Richards says on the reunion couch. “I’ve been where I did lose my trust.”
Viewers are then taken to a confessional with Beauvais, where she confirms: “This is definitely the unspoken thing.”
“No one brings that up,” Beauvais elaborates. “I mean, listen, we’ve been hearing rumors for years that either Mo has stepped out or is doing this or is doing that. Nobody has confirmation, but it’s been all over.”
The cameras then return to the lunch, where Richards asks Stracke if this is about the “Instagram thing,” referring to a conversation from 2023 where Richards told her castmates she had a fight with Umansky over his interaction with other women on social media.
Viewers are then shown a confessional with Stracke, where a producer directly asks her if she was talking about Instagram.
“No,” Stracke confirms. “I always have a problem with things slipping out of my mouth.”
In July 2023, Richards and Umansky confirmed they were separating after 27 years of marriage.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they both shared to Instagram at the time. "However, yes, both love and respect each other tremendously."
Adding “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part,” the estranged pair acknowledged they needed to “work through” their issues privately.
“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they concluded prior to thanking fans for their love and support.
The couple have yet to officially file for divorce, but since Umansky has been spotted kissing multiple women since they announced their separation, a reconciliation seems unlikely.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.