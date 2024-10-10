or
Garth Brooks Accuser Believed Country Star 'Planned to Hire Someone to Murder Her,' New Court Filing Claims

Photo of Garth Brooks.
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks claimed his former hairstylist believed he 'planned to hire someone to murder her' before she filed a rape and sexual assault lawsuit against the country star.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Garth Brooks unveiled a new skeleton in the ongoing legal battle against his former hairstylist.

In court documents filed Tuesday, October 8, "The Dance" singer claimed his ex-employee — who recently accused Brooks of rape and sexual assault — was convinced the 62-year-old was going to have someone kill her.

garth brooks accuser believed planned hire murder rape lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks filed a new complaint against his alleged rape victim on Tuesday, October 8.

"Defendant also alleged a belief that Plaintiff planned to hire someone to murder her," the court filing obtained by a news publication read in part.

Brooks' latest complaint revealed he "first" learned of the woman's accusations when he received a "demand letter" sent in July. The "Friends in Low Places" crooner vehemently denied the claims against him of rape and sexual assault, insisting: "None of [them have] any basis in fact."

garth brooks accuser believed planned hire murder rape lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The country crooner denied all accusations made against him by his former employee.

The "If Tomorrow Never Comes" singer is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from his accuser — who has chosen to go by the pseudonym "Jane Roe" — as Brooks feels he was the "victim of a shakedown."

As OK! previously reported, Brooks motion on Tuesday controversially exposed his former hair stylist's real name, though he argued her identity was only revealed after she did the same to him by naming the country star in her lawsuit.

garth brooks accuser believed planned hire murder rape lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks was accused of raping his former hair stylist in a hotel room in 2019.

The alleged rape victim's attorneys slammed Brooks' decision to release their client's name, declaring in a statement obtained by OK!: "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

"The Thunder Rolls" vocalist was quick to respond after Roe sued Brooks earlier this month.

garth brooks accuser believed planned hire murder rape lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks claimed he was 'hassled' for 'hush money' before Jane Roe went public with her rape lawsuit.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," he admitted in a press statement hours after news broke about the rape and sexual assault accusations.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another," he continued. "We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character."

Brooks added: "We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides. … I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

Us Weekly obtained court documents from Brooks latest complaint filing.

