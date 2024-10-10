Garth Brooks Accuser Believed Country Star 'Planned to Hire Someone to Murder Her,' New Court Filing Claims

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," he admitted in a press statement hours after news broke about the rape and sexual assault accusations.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another," he continued. "We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character."

Brooks added: "We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides. … I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."