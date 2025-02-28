Gene Hackman's Pacemaker Last Recorded 9 Days Before Actor's Body Was Found as He and Wife Test Negative for Carbon Monoxide
Gene Hackman's death — along with that of his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs — just got all the more mysterious.
While the Unforgiven actor's family speculated toxic fumes may have been the culprit of their loved one's loss of life, new information is hinting otherwise.
"Both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide, [and] an initial interrogation was conducted of Mr. Hackman’s pacemaker," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed during a press conference on Friday, February 28.
The two-time Oscar winner's pacemaker's "last event was recorded on February 17, 2025," Mendoza shared, noting: "I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed."
This means the medical device, used to help regulate the heart's rhythm, appeared to stop functioning a shocking nine days before Hackman and Arakawa's bodies were found at ages 95 and 63, respectively.
"According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption that was his last day of life," Mendoza somberly declared, emphasizing how The French Connection actor and his wife's deaths are still under "active investigation."
- Gene Hackman and His Wife's Bodies Showed No Signs of 'External Trauma,' Autopsy Reveals After Their Deaths Are Labeled 'Suspicious'
- Gene Hackman Admitted His 'Fear of Passing Away' Years Before Sad Death, Wanted to 'Make Sure' His Wife Was Taken Care Of
- Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Were Dead for 'at Least a Day' Before Their Bodies Were Found in New Mexico Home, Sheriff Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 1991 — tested negative for carbon monoxide, Mendoza stated the pathologist would be the one to determine poisonous gas was not a possible cause of death.
Police are likely also ruling out a fatal fall as the reason for this tragedy, as neither of the deceased individuals had any "trauma indicated on the body."
The sheriff additionally noted how it is difficult to decipher whether Hackman or Arakawa died first, though hopefully pending tests — including a toxicology report — will help provide some clarity.
New details regarding the spouses' deaths come after a detective from the sheriff's department declared Hackman and Arakawa's loss of lives "suspicious" while requesting a search warrant of their property.
"The death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak," the affadavit reads.
News broke of Hackman and Arakawa's deaths on Wednesday, February 26, after police were called by a neighbor requesting a welfare check on the duo — whom they hadn't heard from in a couple of weeks.