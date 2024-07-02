Kylie Jenner Praised for Looking 'So Much More Natural' as She Shows Off 'Refreshing' Makeup Look: Photos
We'll keep up with Kylie Jenner's natural makeup looks any day.
On Monday, July 1, The Kardashians star took to Instagram with a step-by-step beauty routine, however, this time around, the final result was meant to look effortless by not going heavy on the glam.
In the clip, Jenner applied foundation and concealer from her brand Kylie Cosmetics with makeup brushes also from her company before adding "Rhode & Kylie blush" by combining her own blush and best friend Hailey Bieber's new pocket-sized product.
Jenner also used shades from her Kylie matte eyeshadow palette, Kylie Skin lip butter, the makeup mogul's Precision Pout lip liner in the shade Saturn and her Supple Kiss lip glaze in the shade Rose Bloom.
The 26-year-old's finished face looked stunning, and she attached the clip alongside audio from The Kid Laroi's hit song "Nights Like This."
In the comments section of the post, Jenner's followers praised the mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — for embracing a more natural look recently, as some claimed it was thanks to the socialite dissolving some of her facial fillers.
"She def dissolved some of those fillers she looks so much better and so much more natural and refreshing," one fan wrote beneath the upload, which received nearly 1 million likes, as another admirer added: "I’m loving the more natural Kylie… your makeup looks have been SPOT ON!! So freakin' gorgeous."
"You look so good Kylie!" a third supporter expressed, while a fourth declared: "The most beautiful woman on social media ❤️❤️."
Of course, haters still had something to say when it came time to criticize Jenner.
"That's a lot of makeup for a 'natural' look," one critic snubbed, as a second social media troll said, "the foundation is too heavy. Looking for something more natural."
"She already looks older than Kim," a third person rudely claimed in reference to Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian, 43.
The harsh comments come almost two weeks after the Sprinter founder broke down in tears during the Thursday, June 20, episode of The Kardashians while chatting with her sister Kendall Jenner about the constant negativity she deals with online.
"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," Kylie vented to Kendall before referencing paparazzi photos from Paris Fashion Week. "After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, 'OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light."
"I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?" she said as the conversation started to make her emotional. "It’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."