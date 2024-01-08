Donald Trump's Aide Wrote the Tweet Urging January 6th Rioters to 'Stay Peaceful' — Not the Ex-Prez: Report

Trump was yet again advised to pen a tweet asking protesters to keep the demonstration peaceful and Scavino — who was the only other person with access to the official Twitter account — wrote out several drafts to offer the POTUS, per sources.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET, a tweet that read, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" appeared on Trump's account.

Sources later alleged Trump was hesitant about writing any more messages on the social media platform, noting Scavino told them Trump "was just not interested at that moment to put anything out."