Donald Trump's Aide Wrote the Tweet Urging January 6th Rioters to 'Stay Peaceful' — Not the Ex-Prez: Report
On January 6, 2021, a social media post from Donald Trump's Twitter account urged protesters at the Capitol to remain peaceful. However, according to a report, it was the embattled former POTUS' top aide Dan Scavino who drafted the tweet — not Trump.
Special Counsel Jack Smith's team spoke with Scavino and many other witnesses who confirmed Scavino urged Trump to send a strongly-worded message to calm the protesters, but after roughly 20 minutes, he left the controversial politician in the White House dining room.
During the time he was away, sources claimed Trump posted a social media message slamming Vice President Mike Pence for not having "the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country," which surprised his aides.
Trump was yet again advised to pen a tweet asking protesters to keep the demonstration peaceful and Scavino — who was the only other person with access to the official Twitter account — wrote out several drafts to offer the POTUS, per sources.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET, a tweet that read, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" appeared on Trump's account.
Sources later alleged Trump was hesitant about writing any more messages on the social media platform, noting Scavino told them Trump "was just not interested at that moment to put anything out."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted a third time on August 1, 2023, for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election to include his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots.
He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
If found guilty, each obstruction charge could come with a max penalty of 20 years behind bars. Conspiracy against rights could land him in prison for 10 years and the max sentence for conspiracy to defraud the U.S. is five years.
Trump pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.
