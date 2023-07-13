Feud at Fox: Geraldo Rivera Confesses He Had a 'Toxic Relationship' With Co-Host Prior to Exit

Rivera explained he received a phone call from two executives from The Five who informed him that while he would be leaving the show, there were plenty of other options for him at the network for the remaining year and a half of his contract.

"And I said, 'Well, stuff it, if you fired me from the No. 1 show, then I'm going to quit,'" he shared. "That's basically what happened."

Adding that aside from the fact that he felt his personal beliefs did not "fit Fox" and that he "should have left" years ago, he also revealed he "had a toxic relationship with another of the cast members."