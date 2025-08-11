Politics Ghislaine Maxwell Tried Giving 'Dirt' About Donald Trump to Joe Biden in Attempt to Receive Presidential Pardon, Former Inmate Claims Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 11 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell may have been caught playing both sides of the political field. In a bombshell new claim, the convicted s-- trafficker was accused by a former inmate of trying to give "dirt" about Donald Trump to former President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election in hopes of receiving a presidential pardon for her crimes. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Texas — where she was recently relocated from her Florida jail — for aiding Jeffrey Epstein by recruiting and grooming young women and minors into the late disgraced financier's trafficking scheme. Epstein died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial in August 2019.

Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Bribed Joe Biden With 'Dirt on Trump'

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly tried to spill 'dirt' about Donald Trump to Joe Biden in exchange for a presidential pardon.

"I heard her tell another inmate that she had dirt on Trump and that it was going to get her a pardon from Biden," former inmate Kathryn Comolli claimed during a recent interview. "I guess Biden’s camp just didn’t want to go down that route." Comolli used to be a prisoner at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee, where Maxwell resided until she was moved to a Texas detention center last month.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Shuts Down Claims

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney denied claims made by a former inmate.

In response to Comolli's claims, Maxwell's attorney denied the accusations in a statement to a separate news outlet. "There are plenty of absurd rumors out there — but this one, patently false, might just take the cake," one of Maxwell's lawyers, David Oscar Markus, insisted in a statement to the The Daily Beast.

Joe Biden's DOJ Slammed Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Lack of Remorse'

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison under Joe Biden's Department of Justice.

Biden's Department of Justice was the one to put Maxwell behind bars and declared in a 2022 sentencing memo that her word could not be trusted. The Oxford alum "apparently decides when she wishes to disclose facts to the Court, and those facts shift when it serves the defendant’s interests," the DOJ wrote at the time. "If anything stands out from the defendant’s sentencing submission, it is her complete failure to address her offense conduct and her utter lack of remorse," the memo continued, additionally confirming Maxwell participated in sexually abusing her victims. The notice also explained how Maxwell lied about cutting ties with Epstein, as well as receiving money from him, and lied several times while under oath during a deposition for a civil lawsuit filed by one of the victims.

Donald Trump Admitted He's 'Allowed' to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has raised eyebrows for his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.