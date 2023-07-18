Gigi Hadid Arrested on Drug Charges in Cayman Islands After Smuggling Marijuana in Her Luggage
The start of Gigi Hadid's Caribbean vacation last week was anything but relaxing, as she had to make a trip to the police station before stepping out onto the sand.
The supermodel, whose real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, was reportedly arrested on drug charges after marijuana was discovered by customs officers in her luggage upon arrival at the Cayman Islands on Monday, July 10.
Hadid "was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," her rep told a news outlet on Tuesday, July 18. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."
Hadid's private aircraft landed at the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal from the United States. The 28-year-old and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy, 29, also from the U.S., deboarded the plane before they were processed by a Customs and Border Control Officer. Their luggage was then scanned for security reasons, according to a report.
During processing, there was reported suspicion regarding the passengers' luggage, prompting a more intensive search of their suitcases and questioning of Hadid and McCarthy.
As security intensively searched their luggage, marijuana and utensils used for the consumption of the drug were reportedly discovered in both Hadid and McCarthy's bags.
The quantity of marijuana was relatively small and was assumed to be for personal consumption, the report detailed.
Both Hadid and McCarthy were reportedly arrested upon discovery of the cannabis on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja (another name for marijuana).
The women were transported to the prisoner detention center and later released on bail pending a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, per the outlet.
Two days later, Hadid and McCarthy — who were reportedly staying in Palm Heights — appeared in summary court, where they were officially charged with their crimes.
Both the 2016 International Model of the Year and her friend reportedly pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000. No conviction was recorded for either individual.
While Hadid has yet to comment on the arrest, the blonde bombshell has not been shy about flaunting her bikini body on social media throughout the rest of her vacation to the Cayman Islands.
"Mornin!" Hadid captioned a series of Instagram photos, which featured the A-lister in stunning swimwear on Friday, July 14.
Later that day, Hadid took to the social media app again with an underwater shot of her swimming with a pool noodle wrapped around her leg.
"What designer makes this noodle? Wrong answers only," the mom-of-one quipped.
