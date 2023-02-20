OK Magazine
Officially OVER: What Really Ended Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid's Months-Long Romance

leonardo dicaprio gigi hadids rumored romance fizzled pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 20 2023, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Over before it began. The flame seemed to have already gone out between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid within months of sparking romance rumors.

"Gigi and Leo are no longer dating," an insider spilled to a news outlet of the supermodel, 27, and the A-list actor, 48. "Things just organically tapered off between them."

leonardo dicaprio gigi hadids rumored romance fizzled
Source: mega

As for what led to the demise of what could've been the next Hollywood power couple, the source credited their differing lives and busy schedules.

“Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them," they said, with another insider doubling down that their romance was "never that serious" because of their "incredibly busy careers and lives."

leonardo dicaprio gigi hadids rumored romance fizzled
Source: mega

"Although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work,” dished the source. “Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”

The Oscar winner and Hadid first made headlines in September 2022 when they were seen hanging out during New York Fashion Week. A source spilled around that time that DiCaprio had his "sights set on Gigi" following his split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August of last year.

One month later, DiCaprio was seen in France during Paris Fashion Week while Hadid was working. "They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately," a source spilled at the time, noting it was "no coincidence" that there was an overlap in their schedules.

Though the insider emphasized that the duo was "not serious," they teased: "They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go."

MORE ON:
Leonardo DiCaprio
leonardo dicaprio gigi hadids rumored romance fizzled
Source: mega
DiCaprio was the first man Hadid was linked to since her long-term relationship with Zayn Malik. The former flames dated on and off for five years, welcoming daughter Khai, now 2, within that timeframe, before going their separate ways in October 2021.

On the other hand, DiCaprio has been linked to several young women since his breakup with Morrone, including Victoria Lamas, 23, and 19-year-old model Eden Polani. Despite DiCaprio being spotted with the late-teenager in January, Polani is apparently just a friend of the star's.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to a source about DiCaprio and Hadid's short-lived romance.

