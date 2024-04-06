OK Magazine
'Girl Crush for Life': Jessica Simpson Fans Gush Over 'Gorgeous' Vacation Snap Despite Recent Backlash on Her Instagram Photos

jessica simpson vaca
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
By:

Apr. 6 2024, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jessica Simpson has fans thinking she looks “Irresistible.”

On Friday, April 5, the pop star uploaded a snap wearing a dainty white romper and platform heels while in tropical paradise.

jessica simpson mouth
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is a mother-of-three.

The mother-of-three stood by sparkling blue water as she pouted for the camera alongside the caption, “Thank you @suncabovacations for always bringin’ the CHA CHA CHA to the perfectly exquisite vacation spots.”

Users raved over the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer in her comments section.

“You look GORGEOUS 🤍,” one person stated, while another said, “Stunning 🤩 Girl crush for life!”

“Jessica still looking young ❤ So pretty,” one more user wrote of the 43-year-old.

jessica simpson orange
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson recently received backlash for only posing with her mouth open.

Despite the outpouring of support for her most recent upload, as OK! previously reported, Simpson faced tons of backlash over her open-mouthed pose on her March 27 upload.

“Know your worth, then add taxes😜,” the blonde beauty penned on selfies with her signature look.

The snaps left fans annoyed since the celeb is always posing the same way.

“Attractive lady but the ‘trying to be s---’ mouth open is weird looking,” one user wrote, as another agreed, adding, “What’s with the mouth hanging open in every picture now!”

jessica simpson red dress
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is married to Eric Johnson.

A third person simply said, “Scary,” while one more stated, “Please take one pic with your mouth closed. Just one.”

Other followers compared Simpson’s appearance to other stars.

“Whaaatttt... I seriously thought that this was Kim Zolciak...” someone penned, referring to The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, while another person noted, “At first glance I thought this was Donatella Versace.”

User discussion over Simpson’s Instagram posts has not only focus on her looks, but also her marriage.

jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson has been working on new music.

On March 1, fans speculated if the musician and her husband Eric Johnson may have been going through a rough patch as Simpson posted without her wedding ring.

“Is she still married?” one person wondered, as another asked, “Wedding ring?”

“Apparently, they are on the rocks. I’ve always had a feeling they weren’t going to work out,” a third individual alleged.

However, one person pointed out, “I’ve been married 25 years. I rarely if ever wear mine.”

Source: OK!

Despite the rumors, the couple — who share daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, as well as son Ace Knute, 10 — appear to be doing well after the fashion designer uploaded a sweet photo with the former NFL player and Birdie for the youngsters birthday.

In the snap, posted on March 19, the reality TV alum and the athlete snuggled up to their daughter while in Disneyland.

