'Girl Crush for Life': Jessica Simpson Fans Gush Over 'Gorgeous' Vacation Snap Despite Recent Backlash on Her Instagram Photos
Jessica Simpson has fans thinking she looks “Irresistible.”
On Friday, April 5, the pop star uploaded a snap wearing a dainty white romper and platform heels while in tropical paradise.
The mother-of-three stood by sparkling blue water as she pouted for the camera alongside the caption, “Thank you @suncabovacations for always bringin’ the CHA CHA CHA to the perfectly exquisite vacation spots.”
Users raved over the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer in her comments section.
“You look GORGEOUS 🤍,” one person stated, while another said, “Stunning 🤩 Girl crush for life!”
“Jessica still looking young ❤ So pretty,” one more user wrote of the 43-year-old.
Despite the outpouring of support for her most recent upload, as OK! previously reported, Simpson faced tons of backlash over her open-mouthed pose on her March 27 upload.
“Know your worth, then add taxes😜,” the blonde beauty penned on selfies with her signature look.
The snaps left fans annoyed since the celeb is always posing the same way.
“Attractive lady but the ‘trying to be s---’ mouth open is weird looking,” one user wrote, as another agreed, adding, “What’s with the mouth hanging open in every picture now!”
- 'Weird Looking': Jessica Simpson Slammed for Constantly Posing With Her Mouth Open in Photos
- Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Debunk Split Rumors as Family Celebrates Daughter Birdie's 5th Birthday: Photos
- Yeehaw! Jessica Simpson's Fans Get a Kick Out of Singer's Photoshoot at Tractor Store: See the Funny Snap
A third person simply said, “Scary,” while one more stated, “Please take one pic with your mouth closed. Just one.”
Other followers compared Simpson’s appearance to other stars.
“Whaaatttt... I seriously thought that this was Kim Zolciak...” someone penned, referring to The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, while another person noted, “At first glance I thought this was Donatella Versace.”
User discussion over Simpson’s Instagram posts has not only focus on her looks, but also her marriage.
On March 1, fans speculated if the musician and her husband Eric Johnson may have been going through a rough patch as Simpson posted without her wedding ring.
“Is she still married?” one person wondered, as another asked, “Wedding ring?”
“Apparently, they are on the rocks. I’ve always had a feeling they weren’t going to work out,” a third individual alleged.
However, one person pointed out, “I’ve been married 25 years. I rarely if ever wear mine.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the rumors, the couple — who share daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, as well as son Ace Knute, 10 — appear to be doing well after the fashion designer uploaded a sweet photo with the former NFL player and Birdie for the youngsters birthday.
In the snap, posted on March 19, the reality TV alum and the athlete snuggled up to their daughter while in Disneyland.