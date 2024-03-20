OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Debunk Split Rumors as Family Celebrates Daughter Birdie's 5th Birthday: Photos

jessica eric
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
By:

Mar. 20 2024, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson debunked rumors about their relationship.

On Tuesday, March 19, the former pop star and her husband looked loved-up as they celebrated their daughter Birdie’s 5th birthday amid fan speculation they may have called it quits.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica eric
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson share three kids.

The fashion designer shared a series of photos on Instagram in celebration of her youngest’s big day.

In one snap, the couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — were seated on either side of Birdie while they sweetly read to her class at school.

Article continues below advertisement

In another snapshot, the pair cuddled up to their pride and joy as they smiled wide at Disneyland. Jessica and Birdie both wore some adorable Minnie Mouse ears while Eric opted for a Boston Celtics jersey.

Birdie even had on a Minnie mouse costume, which featured a birthday pin and a first trip to the Anaheim theme park pin.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica eric
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

The former reality TV star also additionally shared photos from inside the Star Wars Rise of the Resistance ride with the pair’s other two other children, Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, and Ace Knute, 10. Ace also sported a Celtics shirt for the outing, while Maxi had on a white T-shirt and overalls.

Lastly, one more still showed off some festive donuts, which spelled out "Happy Birthday Birdie."

Article continues below advertisement

This family day came after many of the blonde beauty’s followers have been curious if she and Eric may have separated.

On March 1, Jessica posted a photoshoot where she notably wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica eric
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Birdie is Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's youngest child.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson
Article continues below advertisement

“Orange Crush 🧡,” the celeb penned alongside the photos of her in a gorgeous orange gown as she posed with her hands on her lap.

“Wedding ring?” one user asked, while another wondered, “Is she still married?”

Article continues below advertisement

A third person alleged, “Apparently, they are on the rocks. I’ve always had a feeling they weren’t going to work out.”

However, one more pointed out, “I’ve been married 25 years. I rarely if ever wear mine.”

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson met at a house party.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica has not addressed any rumors about her marriage to the former NFL player.

As OK! previously reported, a source recently revealed how the lovebirds have turned to professionals in the past to fix issues in their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons," the insider told Life & Style. "Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority — which is why Eric insisted on [a] Valentine’s Day dinner."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.