'Weird Looking': Jessica Simpson Slammed for Constantly Posing With Her Mouth Open in Photos
Jessica Simpson is facing backlash for her new signature pose.
On Wednesday, March 27, the pop star uploaded two selfies showing off her all-black outfit alongside the caption, “Know your worth, then add taxes 😜.”
The mother-of-three had full glam on while her blonde locks flowed in loose waves as she looked seductively to the camera with her mouth slightly open.
The snaps left fans rolling their eyes since the star is always posing the same way.
“Attractive lady but the ‘trying to be s---’ mouth open is weird looking,” one user penned, as another agreed, noting, “What’s with the mouth hanging open in every picture now!”
A third person simply stated, “Scary,” while one more pleaded, “Please take one pic with your mouth closed. Just one.”
Other followers thought Simpson didn’t look like herself and compared her to other celebs.
“Whaaatttt... I seriously thought that this was Kim Zolciak...” someone said, referring to The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, while another person wrote, “At first glance I thought this was Donatella Versace.”
Complaints over Simpson’s look came after the public speculated she and husband Eric Johnson’s relationship was taking a turn for the worse, as on March 1, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer posted a series of photos where she was not wearing her wedding ring.
“Is she still married?” one person asked, as another queried, “Wedding ring?”
“Apparently, they are on the rocks. I’ve always had a feeling they weren’t going to work out,” a third individual claimed.
However, one more user pointed out of the missing ring, “I’ve been married 25 years. I rarely if ever wear mine.”
Despite the rumors, on March 19, Simpson and Johnson — who share daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, as well as son Ace Knute, 10 — seemingly debunked rumors with adorable stills from Birdie’s birthday.
In one image, the 43-year-old and her hubby cuddled up to their youngest, while another picture showed the couple happily reading a book to Birdie’s class at school.
Though it is unclear if Simpson and Johnson were ever really having a rough patch, an insider revealed the pair has turned to professional help in the past.
“Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons," the source shared. "Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority — which is why Eric insisted on [a] Valentine’s Day dinner."