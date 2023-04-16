Gisele Bündchen Reflects On Life's 'Trials' & Learning To 'Enjoy The Good Moments' After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is focused on staying positive! On Sunday, April 16, the international supermodel shared a candid message reflecting on life’s struggles.
In a video posted to Instagram, Bündchen was shown happily riding a bike down a road surrounded by lush palms. The star’s golden locks blew in the wind as she smiled and kicked her legs out.
The mom-of-two sported a beige tank top, jean shorts and some strappy sandals as ADMT’s cover of "It’s a Beautiful Day" played in the background.
"We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow," the blonde beauty wrote, seemingly hinting at her divorce from ex-hubby Tom Brady. "Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift! ✨"
The song lyrics also seemed to reflect Bündchen's gratefulness for the life she has, regardless of her recent divorce drama.
"Lord I thank you for sunshine / Thank you for rain / Thank you for joy / Thank you for pain / It’s a beautiful day," the lyrics said.
The 42-year-old shared her words of wisdom nearly six months after her and Brady’s 2022 divorce. On October 28, both Bündchen and Brady, parents of Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, shared statements via social media announcing their split.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the retired quarterback wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," the NFL star continued.
The Brazilian native penned a similar statement, saying: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always," she concluded.