Gisele Bündchen and Kids Are 'Loving' Their New Life in Miami After Tom Brady Divorce: 'It Feels Like Home,' Model Gushes
Gisele Bündchen isn't dwelling on the past. After she and Tom Brady ended their nearly 13-marriage in October 2022, the model moved to Miami, Fla., for a fresh start — and so far, she's enjoyed every minute of her day-to-day.
"I am loving Miami," she declared in a new interview. "I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."
"I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that," shared the Victoria's Secret alum. "It also is easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters come visit a lot more now which makes me so happy."
Bündchen, 42, noted her and Brady's kids — Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13 — are "loving" Miami too. "Vivi is passionate about horses and is very into jumping right now," she added.
"We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard," the star spilled. "We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together."
In addition, the mom-of-two noted they "all love to do jiu-jitsu, which is so great to build self-confidence."
This is hardly the first time Bündchen has mentioned the practice, as in the past, she's sparked romance rumors with the family's trainer Joaquim Valente.
Though the model has stayed mum about the buzz — which first began in November 2022 — she didn't hesitate to praise the athlete and his colleagues when talking about them with Vanity Fair.
"I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," Bünchden confessed. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."
People spoke to Bündchen about her new life in Miami.