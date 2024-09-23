Gisele Bündchen Spotted Taking Daughter Vivian, 11, to Volleyball Game with Boyfriend Joaquim Valente: Photos
Gisele Bündchen spent some quality time with her daughter and her boyfriend in Miami this weekend!
The model, 44, was photographed sporting a white t-shirt, form-fitting gray leggings and a matching white cap as she walked beside her 11-year-old daughter, Vivian.
Bündchen accessorized the look with a pair of oversized, cat-eye sunglasses as she carried her purse in one hand and a large water bottle in the other.
Meanwhile, Vivian wore a black and gray, patterned top with black leggings and Nike sneakers.
Valente — who was rumored to be involved with the mother-of-two in late 2022 and officially confirmed as dating her in mid-2023 — looked dapper in a fitted black t-shirt and matching camouflage shorts.
As OK! previously reported, Bündchen shares Vivian and son Benjamin, 14, with ex-husband Tom Brady. The pair tied the knot in 2009, but following months of rumors that their marriage was on the rocks, the pair announced their divorce in October 2022.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote at the time.
"We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she added. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
Although the rumors of her relationship with Valente cropped up around the same time as her divorce from the football star, she firmly denied any allegations of cheating.
"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she said in a March interview. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."
As for Brady, 47, as Bündchen and Valente continue "getting more serious" with each other, the dad-of-three — who also shares 17-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan — is "enjoying his own life and dating around."
"Tom just wants things to be cordial and respectful between him and Joaquim," a source spilled.