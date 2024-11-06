Tom Brady References 'Cold and Timid Souls' in Cryptic Quote After Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend

Tom Brady took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 5, to share a cryptic quote attributed to Theodore Roosevelt.

"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better," the post read. "The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again."