Tom Brady References 'Cold and Timid Souls' in Cryptic Quote After Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend
Tom Brady took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 5, to share a cryptic quote attributed to Theodore Roosevelt.
"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better," the post read. "The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again."
"There is no effort without error and shortcoming," the quote continued. "But who does actually strive to do the deeds, who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he falls, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat."
Although there was no context provided alongside the mysterious message, this comes one week after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's first pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente was confirmed by a source.
This is the model's third pregnancy. Brady and Bündchen welcomed daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14, throughout their 13-year marriage, which ended in October 2022. The pro athlete also shares son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
"Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together," a source dished last month. "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least."
As OK! previously reported, hearing that she was pregnant with her third child "stung" for the football star, per Daily Mail.
"Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset," the insider continued. "It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."
A separate insider spilled to Page Six that Brady is currently not dating anyone as he's "super focused on his kids and work."