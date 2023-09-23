Gisele Bündchen’s Mental Health Confession: Model Says She Felt Like She ‘Couldn’t Breathe’ During the Peak of Her Modeling Career
Gisele Bündchen revealed details of her mental health struggle on an upcoming episode of CBS News Sunday Morning.
“You know, I was in tunnels,” the supermodel, 43, told Lee Cowan about the peak of her modeling career. “I couldn’t breathe. And then I started being in studios, and I felt, like, suffocated.”
She recalled living on the ninth floor of an apartment building and always taking the stairs because she feared she’d get stuck in the elevator.
“I’d be hyperventilating. … You know when you can’t breathe even when the windows are open, you feel like, I don’t want to live like this, you know what I mean?” she told the journalist about the stress of her work demands.
Cown, 58, then asked, "Did you really think about jumping?"
“Yeah. For, like, a second,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel replied.
However, Bündchen explained that she is “in a different place” in her life now.
“I’m able to choose more of what I want,” she stated. “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”
The blonde beauty previously addressed her mental health battle in 2018 before the release of her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.
“I actually had the feeling of, ‘If I just jump off my roof, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in,’” she told People, while promoting her book.
The former wife of NFL star Tom Brady wrote in her memoir that at the time she believed “everything in [her] life was going to kill [her].”
“The idea swept over me then: Maybe it will be easier if I just jump. It will be all over,” she penned. “I can get out of this.”
“When I think back on that moment, and that 23-year-old girl, I want to cry. I want to tell her that everything will be all right, that she hasn’t even begun to live her life. But in that moment, the only answer seemed to be to jump,” she continued.
In speaking with CBS News Sunday Morning, she also discussed her divorce from Brady, whom she announced her split from in October.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I mean, it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she admitted. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. I mean, he's the father of my kids, you know? So, I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children."