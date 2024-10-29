Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Already 'Several Months Along' and Planning Home Birth With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Insider Reveals
Gisele Bündchen can't wait to welcome another little one to her family.
A source spilled on Monday, October 28, that the star, 44, is pregnant with her and boyfriend Joaquim Valente's first child. The baby will make the model a mom-of-three, as she shares her daughter Vivian, 11, and son, Benjamin, 14, with her ex-husband, Tom Brady.
Bündchen is already "several months along" and "planning a home birth," another insider spilled to a news publication following news of the former Victoria's Secret Angel's pregnancy.
"They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year," the insider explained of Bündchen and Valente — who started dating in June 2023. "She’s excited about the baby and feels good."
Like Bündchen did with her previous two pregnancies, the blonde beauty is waiting until she gives birth to find out the sex of her and Valente's child, the confidante noted.
The source added she feels "very lucky" to have met the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor.
"Gisele’s very happy in Miami," the insider mentioned. "She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving."
Many fans were shocked by news of Bündchen's pregnancy on Monday, as some longtime supporters are still hung up on her 13-year marriage to Brady, which ended in October 2022.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the initial source revealed to the magazine.
A third insider informed a TMZ after Monday's announcement that Bündchen made sure to "inform Tom and their two children that she was pregnant with Joaquim Valente’s child before the news broke," because she didn't want her ex-husband "reading about it" online.
According to a Daily Mail insider, was "unexpected."
"Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together," the confidante confessed. "Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him."
"She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding," the source gushed.
News Bündchen is expecting came exactly two years after she and Brady both filed for and finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022.
At the time, Brady confirmed via social media: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage."
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the retired NFL quarterback declared. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
