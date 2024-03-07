Gisele Bündchen Declines to Spill Details About 'Private' Joaquim Valente Romance During Robin Roberts Interview
Gisele Bündchen is not trying to have another public romance. After it was revealed the model is now dating her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, Robin Roberts revealed she wouldn't be discussing the matter in the 30-minute Hulu special titled, IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain.
Roberts told viewers that the supermodel, 43, wasn't going to divulge more about the rumors, stating that Bündchen “wants to keep her personal life private.”
Elsewhere in the sit-down, the Brazil native didn't hold back when discussing her failed marriage to Tom Brady.
Roberts asked Bündchen how she was doing, to which she replied, "Well, when you say. Sorry, guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?"
She also touched upon what it's like to coparent with the football star, 46. (The two share Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.)
"I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do," she admitted.
The journalist also asked Bündchen if she would be "able to open up her heart again to someone."
“Right now, really my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for my family, but then yes, why not?” she shared. “Life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball that says what will happen tomorrow, but yes.”
As OK! previously reported, Bündchen and Valente were friends before they took things to the next level.
"Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore," a source spilled about the pair's roomance.
"Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it," the insider continued. "Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels. Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."
Since the timeline is a little murky, Brady is now coming to terms with how things went down.
"He straight out asked her if she cheated and Gisele denied it and that was that," another source said, adding that it was tough on Brady to see photos of his ex-wife kissing someone else "despite the fact that he’s also dating people again."
"Tom is getting used to it, the kids are fine with it, and that’s all that matters," the source noted.