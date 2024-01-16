Gisele Bündchen Working on Not Taking 'Things Personally' After Tom Brady's Cryptic Post

When pressed on if she would take back the end of her romance with the quarterback, with whom she shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, she clarified, "I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."

"But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open," she added.