Gisele Bündchen Working on Not Taking 'Things Personally' After Tom Brady's Cryptic Post
Gisele Bündchen has vowed to shake off any negativity thrown her way.
During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 16, the supermodel, 43, was asked by a fan what her favorite mantra is to help her navigate life.
"I have so many but I think at this moment, I like, ‘Don’t take things personally,'" she explained in a video message. "That’s the one I’m working [on] — I’m focusing on at this moment."
The telling answer comes months after her former husband, Tom Brady, shared an interesting quote to his Instagram by Muhammad Ali after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022.
"The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart," the message shared by the former NFL star, 46, read. "For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving, merciful heart means a loving, merciful man."
The Vogue cover girl has been an open book when discussing the end of her 13-year marriage to Brady. "I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way, I wouldn't have any other life," Bündchen said in an interview with CBS Mornings last year. "Wouldn't change absolutely anything."
When pressed on if she would take back the end of her romance with the quarterback, with whom she shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, she clarified, "I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."
"But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open," she added.
"I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow," Bündchen said of the life change. "Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way. I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go."