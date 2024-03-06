Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down in Tears Over the End of Her 13-Year Marriage to Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen seems to still be processing her divorce from Tom Brady.
The supermodel, 43, sat down for a candid interview with Robin Roberts for the special IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain, where she was overcome with emotion when discussing the end of her 13-year marriage to the former NFL star, 46.
After the Good Morning America anchor, 63, likened the divorce from Brady as the "death of a dream," she asked Bündchen, "How are you?"
"Well, when you say," the cover girl began before turning her head away and putting her hand up to hide her deep sadness. "Sorry, guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?"
In the preview, Roberts then asked Bündchen about how coparenting son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the former New England Patriots quarterback was going. "I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do," she admitted.
The journalist also grilled the Brazilian beauty on whether or not she would be "able to open up" her "heart again" to someone.
"Uhm..." Bündchen cautiously began. "Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it."
The fashion icon's answer was telling as she's has been dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente since last year. "Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore," a source spilled about the couple's private romance.
"Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it," the insider claimed. "Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels."
"Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common," the source noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bündchen's latest admission has not been the first time she's been honest about moving on with her life after divorce. "I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she revealed in a 2023 interview about the breakup.
"My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen," the businesswoman continued. "But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open."